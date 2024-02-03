Explore the emotional turmoil in Manchester City star Kyle Walker's personal life as his pregnant wife, Annie Kilner, fears early labor.

Amid a tumultuous personal crisis, Annie Kilner, the pregnant wife of Manchester City's Kyle Walker, is grappling with the fear of early labor as the stress from their recent split takes a toll. After discovering he fathered a second child with Lauryn Goodman, the seven-month-pregnant former WAG decided to end her marriage with Walker. Friends close to Annie reveal the overwhelming strain she is under, expressing concern that the emotional turmoil may lead to early labor.

Amid the media spotlight, a source close to Annie shares, “Annie is at breaking point because of the spotlight that has been put on her. She is in the final stages of her pregnancy and is terrified about going into labor early.” The scrutiny has become so intense that Annie feels confined to her home, avoiding public appearances to shield herself from unwanted attention during this challenging time.

Annie's sister, Sian, took to social media to rally support for her sister, condemning Lauryn Goodman's involvement with Kyle. Sian's vocal stance reflects the family's united front during this trying period. In a statement earlier this week, Annie publicly announced her decision to take time away from Kyle, emphasizing the need for privacy for herself and their three young children. Despite her father's impassioned plea for Annie not to reconcile with the footballer, she remains determined to proceed with a divorce.

Meanwhile, in a candid interview with The Sun, Kyle Walker expressed deep regret for his actions, acknowledging the pain he caused Annie. He confessed, “The man that’s meant to love, care, and be there for her did this. There have been days in this ordeal where I’ve just wanted to curl up in a ball and go to sleep. The only person to blame is me.”

Annie, supported by family and friends, has enlisted the legal expertise of Paul Lunt, the lawyer behind Coleen Rooney's Wagatha Christie case, signaling her commitment to navigating the complexities of a public divorce. As the emotional saga unfolds, Lauryn Goodman's role, having given birth to Walker's child in secret last year, adds another layer of complexity to this deeply personal and highly publicized ordeal. Annie's journey through impending motherhood remains at the forefront, overshadowed by the unraveling events surrounding her strained relationship with the footballer.