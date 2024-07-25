Kylian Mbappe is making headlines both on and off the field. The French superstar, who recently completed his move to Real Madrid, is cozying up with model Dani Grace Almeida during his summer break in Miami, reported by GOAL.

Kylian Mbappe, the 25-year-old French sensation, has officially joined Real Madrid as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe departed PSG as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter at Santiago Bernabeu. His unveiling to the Madrid faithful was met with much fanfare, with a packed stadium welcoming their latest ‘Galactico’.

Despite his high-profile transfer, Mbappe has been left out of Real Madrid’s squad for their pre-season tour of the United States. This decision comes as the forward is recovering from a broken nose suffered during the Euro 2024 campaign. Instead of joining his new teammates, Mbappe is spending his summer break in America, recharging ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The gossip on Kylian Mbappe

According to Page Six, Mbappe has been seen in Florida with model Dani Grace Almeida. The two have been spotted enjoying various activities together, including bowling at Lucky Strike, partying at LIV nightclub, and dining at Kiki. A source in the States revealed, “They were very cosy with their hands on each other’s legs and held hands walking out.”

This budding romance is adding to the excitement surrounding Mbappe’s move to Madrid. Almeida herself has been somewhat public about her connection to the football star. In April, she shared a video on social media from a PSG game, where she was seated in the section reserved for Mbappe’s guests. When contacted about the rumors, Almeida told Page Six, “I do not personally wish to comment on our status at this time.”

What's next for Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe's personal life has often been in the spotlight. He was previously linked to Belgian model Stephanie Rose Bertram. Now, it seems he is embracing new beginnings both professionally and personally. As he prepares for his debut with Real Madrid, all eyes are on him to see how he will fit into the team and continue his stellar career.

Mbappe’s official debut for Los Blancos is anticipated to be a high-profile affair. The UEFA Super Cup match against Atalanta on August 14 is expected to be his first competitive outing in the famous white shirt. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see how he will adapt to his new environment and contribute to Real Madrid’s pursuit of more silverware.

Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid marks a significant milestone in his career, and his rumored relationship with Dani Grace Almeida adds another layer of intrigue to his story. While he recharges in the United States, the football world eagerly awaits his return to the pitch. His debut for Real Madrid will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated events of the upcoming season. Whether on or off the field, Mbappe continues to capture the attention and imagination of fans around the globe.