In a stunning display of skill and determination, Kylian Mbappe fired Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) into the Champions League quarter-finals with a remarkable brace, securing a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad in the round of 16 second-leg clash. However, amidst the celebration of this triumph, the French forward took a moment to address speculations regarding alleged issues with PSG manager Luis Enrique, reported by GOAL.
Speaking candidly to Canal+ after the game, the 25-year-old dismissed rumors of a rift with Luis Enrique, asserting, “My response on the ground? No, I don't have a particular message. I still want to play in the Champions League. It's an important competition. But I will never be a player who hides. Is everything settled with Luis Enrique? There is no problem with Luis Enrique, even if people think I do. I have many problems, but the coach is not one of them.” Mbappe made it clear that he remains focused on his performance on the pitch and expressed his commitment to competing in the prestigious Champions League.
While Mbappe's tenure at PSG is drawing to a close, with plans to join Real Madrid at the end of the current season, his dedication to the game is unwavering. The imminent move to La Liga giants Real Madrid has been widely speculated, with verbal confirmation from Mbappe, and an official agreement is anticipated soon.
As PSG gears up for their upcoming Ligue 1 fixture against Reims at Parc des Princes on Sunday, Kylian Mbappe's stellar performance and honest words serve as a testament to his professionalism and determination to leave a lasting impact, not just with PSG but on the European football stage as a whole.