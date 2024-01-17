PSG star Kylian Mbappe has sounded a warning about the potential repercussions of an expanded football calendar

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has sounded a warning about the potential repercussions of an expanded football calendar, especially with the forthcoming alterations to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) and the introduction of a larger Club World Cup by FIFA, reported by GOAL.

The Champions League is set to undergo a significant transformation, moving away from the traditional group stages to a new league and knockout format. This revamp will see an additional four teams participating and an increase in the number of group matches by two. Simultaneously, FIFA has announced plans for a 32-team Club World Cup from 2025 and an expanded international tournament from 2026, welcoming 16 new nations in a 48-team competition.

In an interview with GQ, Mbappe expressed his reservations about the evolving football landscape. While he doesn't mind playing more frequently, he believes the overall quality of the game may suffer due to player fatigue. Drawing a parallel with the NBA model, where players often engage in load management to preserve their physical condition, Mbappe emphasized the need for thoughtful consideration. He stated, “We must think together to succeed in offering the best possible show for players, spectators, and authorities to come together.”

Mbappe's concerns echo those of other players, including his former France teammate Raphael Varane, who pointed out the potential impact on players' careers, making them “much shorter.” The ongoing season has witnessed an unprecedented number of injuries, with Premier League clubs alone facing 161 players sidelined at present.

As the football world grapples with these changes, Kylian Mbappe's future remains uncertain, with Real Madrid pursuing the 25-year-old forward in the upcoming summer transfer window. While a Premier League move is not ruled out, speculations about Mbappe's next destination persist, leaving fans eager to witness how these developments will shape the sport's future.