In a recent interview with GQ, PSG‘s star forward, Kylian Mbappe, added an interesting twist to the speculation surrounding his future, suggesting that his footballing journey might extend beyond the borders of Europe, reported by GOAL. The 25-year-old acknowledged the recent trend of star players leaving Europe, exemplified by Lionel Messi and Neymar's moves to MLS and the Saudi Pro League with Inter Miami and Al-Hilal, respectively.

Mbappe, adopting a philosophical perspective, expressed his belief in the natural evolution of football, indicating that sooner or later, it will be his turn to explore opportunities outside of Europe. He remarked, “It’s the normal cycle of this sport, and at one point, it will be my turn to leave. These changes do not concern me, and I am simply thinking of continuing my career following my path.”

As the France captain enters the final six months of his PSG contract, he is now free to engage in negotiations with other clubs. While it was widely anticipated that Real Madrid would secure Mbappe's signature, recent developments suggest that the Spanish giants may be content with their current squad, dampening the long-standing rumors.

Mbappe's comments in the interview hint at the possibility of considering destinations like MLS or the SPL. However, a departure from Europe, given the financial fair play constraints faced by top European clubs, would be a surprising turn in his career.

What's next for Kylian Mbappe and PSG?

On the field, Mbappe remains prolific, netting 19 goals in just 17 Ligue 1 appearances this season. PSG's upcoming cup fixture against third-tier Orleans provides another platform for the dynamic forward to showcase his goal-scoring prowess as discussions about his future continue behind the scenes.