By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Argentina had played a masterful game for the first 80 minutes against France, but then, Kylian Mbappe switched on. The superstar made it a 2-1 game with a goal from the penalty spot to give his country life late into the World Cup final, only to equalize the score with a superb strike that beat Emiliano Martinez less than two minutes later. Mbappe’s World Cup brace went down in a span of 1:33, and it prompted some major reactions from Twitter, including LeBron James.

LeBron shouted out the French superstar, clearly impressed with his later World Cup heroics for France as he stunned Lionel Messi and Argentina with time winding down.

WOW!!!!!!!! MBAPPE 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 18, 2022

LeBron was all of us watching that brief masterclass from Mbappe. After seemingly being pocketed all game by the Argentina defense, Mbappe bounce back massively in the 80th minute with a perfectly executed penalty, and then fired home his next strike with perfection.

This after Kylian Mbappe put France on the board with this penalty 🔥

pic.twitter.com/vieUxu4nCt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 18, 2022

After France was practically dominated for the first 80 minutes of the game, their tournament hero and the kid trying to claim the title as the world’s best player turned the game on its heels. Kylian Mbappe stepped up and delivered for France when they needed it most in the World Cup, prompting the massive reaction from LeBron James, and everyone else watching back home.

With the game knotted at 2-2, Argentina’s first-half excellence is now a thing of the past as the game is tied up once more, thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s remarkable two goals in less than two minutes.