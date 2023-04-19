Kylie Jenner is putting the rumors to rest. In a new cover story for Homme Girls, the makeup mogul is opening up about the false accounts that have stuck with her over the years about her lip fillers.

“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!” Jenner, 25, tells the outlet.

Jenner let readers in on how she really felt about plastic surgery and how it didn’t come from a place of weakness.

“Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone,” she said. “I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

The mother of two added that even though she owns a multi-million dollar makeup line, she mostly has a minimal routine. “I think less is more. I’ve really gotten down my full look, it’s still the same look but way less,” she said. “I’m just embracing my natural beauty, my freckles, and my bushy brows.”

Jenner is the mother to her five-year-old daughter Stormi and one-year-old son Aire who she shares with rapper Travis Scott. The businesswoman says that motherhood helped her embrace her natural traits.

“It’s made me love myself more,” she explains. “I see my features in my daughter and my son now,” she adds, referencing her 14-month-old son Aire Webster, whom she also shares with Scott.

She continues: “My daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me.”