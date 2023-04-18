Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly official! However, things between the two are lowkey at the moment. A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the makeup mogul and Oscar-nominated actor are taking things slow.

“They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the source says. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

As for how they met, it’s all in the family.

“Timothée is also friends with Kendall,” the source notes, “so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life.”

The two began fueling dating rumors when gossip site Deaux Moi posted a video of them chatting at Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture by Haider Ackermann show in Paris back in January.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet interacting during Paris Fashion Week in resurfaced video amid dating rumors. pic.twitter.com/kWc7Vlsd9z — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 8, 2023

Additionally, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s black Range Rover was seen at Chalamet’s home in Beverly Hills, TMZ reported on Thursday (April 13). It was the first time the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been photographed there.

Kylie Jenner was previously dating rapper Travis Scott whom she has two children with; daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire, 1. In March, a source told ET that Kylie “wants to keep things cordial between her and Travis for the sake of their family. She wants things to be balanced and remain drama-free.” Prior to Scott, she was in a long-term relationship with Tyga. Tyga and Jenner broke up in 2017.

As for the Dune star, Chalamet was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Lily-Rose Depp. The actor has also been linked to Eiza Gonzalez and Lourdes Leon previously.