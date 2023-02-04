On Friday afternoon, Kyrie Irving once again found a way to shock the NBA. Just when it seemed like the Brooklyn Nets were finding some consistency on the court, Irving decided to request a trade off of the Nets as he looks for a new contract. And in the process, the upcoming trade deadline has a completely different feel to it than it did just 24 hours ago.

The story with Irving, as we all know now, is extremely complicated. On the court, he is a superb basketball player, and he is having a great bounce back campaign (27.1 PPG, 5.3 APG, 5.1 RPG, 48.6 FG%) after barely finding his way onto the court last season. But off the court, he tends to cause a lot of issues that make rostering him a very difficult process.

With Irving requesting a trade, there are a few teams that are tentatively monitoring his situation, and one such team is the Chicago Bulls, who don’t have a true point guard with Lonzo Ball on the sidelines. The Bulls may not ultimately make a play for Irving, but let’s take a look at the perfect trade offer they could give the Nets if they decided that making a move for Irving would help out their team.

Bulls get: Kyrie Irving

Nets get: Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, 2027 second-round pick

Considering his talent, this may seem like a small return for Irving, but right now, the Nets don’t have a ton of leverage. Even if they don’t move Irving, it seems all but certain that he won’t be returning when he hits free agency this upcoming offseason, so this may be their only opportunity to get something in return for the star guard.

There are a lot of other factors weighing down Irving’s value, though. For starters, his off the court antics are very worrying; he was literally suspended for eight games by his own team for promoting an antisemitic film on social media earlier this offseason. Irving is also extremely volatile, and there’s no telling whether or not he would be able to fit in with whichever team he finds himself on moving forward.

For teams looking to trade for Irving, though, this could present an opportunity. Irving is very talented, and there are a handful of teams around the league that could use his production. The incentive to make a move for him right now is a lot higher than it was over the offseason after he spent most of the 2021-22 campaign on the sidelines because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Bulls may just be one of those teams that are desperate enough to take a huge risk on Irving here. They have a lot of talent on their roster, but they have just a 24-27 record, which is only good for tenth place in the Eastern Conference right now. They also don’t have a true point guard on their roster with Ball continuing to be plagued by a mysterious knee injury.

The Nets stance on a potential move here is still unknown, but getting a star player in return like Zach LaVine would probably make them thrilled. The Bulls and LaVine don’t appear to be on the best of terms, and even though he’s having a strong season (23.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.2 APG, 46 FG%) his name has been floating around in trade rumors for quite some time.

LaVine for Irving straight up likely won’t be enough, though, so the Bulls could add in Ball, who doesn’t seem to be very close to a return unfortunately. Ball was having a really solid 2021-22 campaign before getting injured (13 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.1 APG, 42.3 FG%) and while there’s no guarantee that he would be able to play at that level again moving forward, the Nets would likely be willing to take a chance on him rather than get nothing other than LaVine for Irving.

Throwing in a second-round pick down the line would be the cherry on top, but LaVine and Ball are what would draw the Nets to make this trade. Irving would be precisely what the Bulls need from an on-court perspective, as he’s an incredibly talented scorer, and he can get his teammates involved in a way that no one on their team currently can.

It would obviously be a very big risk for Chicago, but their current squad clearly isn’t working, and they need to do something about it. The good news is that it looks like Irving could be getting served up to them on a silver platter. The bad news is that making a move for him could backfire in a big way. However, if they want to get him, this offer could be exactly what convinces the Nets to move on from their embattled guard.