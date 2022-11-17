Published November 17, 2022

By Erik Slater · 3 min read

Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving could return to the team as early as Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Irving is expected to miss his eighth straight game Thursday but is said to be nearing the completion of a return-to-play framework.

“Kyrie is continuing his journey of dialogue and education,” National Basketball Players Association executive director Tamika Tremaglio said Wednesday night. “He has been grappling with the full weight of the impact of his voice and actions, particularly in the Jewish community. Kyrie rejects antisemitism in any form, and he’s dedicated to bettering himself and increasing his level of understanding. He plans to continue this journey well into the future to ensure that his words and actions align with his pursuit of truth and knowledge.”

Brooklyn suspended Irving for a minimum of five games on Nov. 3 after his repeated refusal to apologize for posts linking to an antisemitic film. The guard issued an apology on Instagram hours after receiving the suspension.

The Nets then presented the seven-time All-Star with six outlined steps he must complete before returning. Those steps included a spoken apology condemning the film, a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes, sensitivity and antisemitic training, as well as meetings with the ADL, Jewish leaders, and Nets owner Joe Tsai.

NBPA VP Jaylen Brown, a position Irving also holds, voiced the union’s discomfort with Brooklyn’s requirements for Irving’s return, calling out Tsai on multiple occasions.

“To say that this is what is needed for somebody to return. We just thought that was excessive, players thought that was excessive,” Brown said Monday.

Marc Stein reported that the union could file a grievance on Irving’s behalf if the guard and Brooklyn could not agree on a return date soon. Wednesday’s report said the NBPA has been working closely with Irving, the Nets, and the NBA to find a resolution.

“Tremaglio and the union have worked closely with Irving, the Nets and the NBA in helping him to author his own remedies to end the suspension,” sources told Wojnarowski. “What may have started out as a rigid list of prerequisites evolved into Irving himself taking ownership of the process, which is what the Nets and the league hoped would be the case.”

Irving met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver as well as Tsai last week, after which both released public statements saying they did not feel he is antisemitic. In an email to its members Friday, the NBPA said there was optimism Irving and the Nets would come to a resolution “very soon,” according to Wojnarowski.

Brooklyn has posted a 4-3 record since suspending Irving. The fourth-year Net averaged 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists in eight games this season.

The Nets will look to bounce back from a 153-131 loss to the Sacramento Kings when they wrap up their four-game West Coast trip in Portland Thursday before returning home to face the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday.