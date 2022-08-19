LA fire captain showed graphic photos of Kobe Bryant crash scene at awards gala cocktail hour

The tragic passing of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in 2020 has taken a rather ugly turn. His widow, Vanessa, is currently filing a lawsuit against the LAPD after the police allegedly spread delicate images of the crash, including Bryant’s remains. Now, multiple people of interest have been interviewed regarding this case.

One person that was put on the witness stand was former Fire Captain Tony Imbrenda. The man admitted that he showed photos of the helicopter crash to his colleagues, but denied that any image included Kobe Bryant. He also denied showing these images to his colleagues’ wives and daughters. (via ABC7)

Other notable tidbits during the trial proceedings yesterday involve a questioning of Chief Jorge Valdez. Valdez, when asked by a reporter in 2020 about a citizen complaint regarding an official showing off images of Kobe Bryant’s remains, denied any knowledge. Now, though, Valdez has changed his tune, saying that he didn’t think it classified as an official complaint because it was filed through the website.

The NBA world was rocked when news of Bryant’s sudden passing broke out on January 2020. Bryant was in a helicopter with her daughter Gigi and some of her teammates and their parents. The crash unfortunately killed everyone in the flight, including the pilot. No foul play was seen in the investigation.

Even to this day, the impact of Kobe’s death can be felt across the entire world. Many players grew up as big fans of the Lakers legend. To see him pass in such tragic fashion broke the hearts of millions of basketball fans.