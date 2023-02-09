Round 21 of La Liga will feature two teams in mediocre standings fighting for three points. The opening match of this round will feature a game between hosts Cadiz CF (4-7-9) and the visiting Girona (6-6-8). It’s time to continue our La Liga odds series with a Cadiz-Girona prediction and pick.

The Yellow Submarine are on a three-game unbeaten streak at home and will enter this game off of a 4-1 loss versus Athletic Club, where Oihan Sancet delivered a hat trick while Yeary Alvarez provided an additional goal; Gonzalo Escalante provided the sole score for Cadiz. CAD is also in a bit of a rut this year, gaining two wins, two losses, and one draw in five matches played.

Girona enters the match acquiring 24 points in their 20 opening matches. The Gironistes look to build from their victory over Valencia, with Broja Garcia delivering a goal at the 64th mark. The visiting team sits at the middle of the table and hopes to seal its second win for the month of February.

Here are the Cadiz-Gironasoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Cadiz-Girona Odds

Cadiz: +190

Girona: +155

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +122

Under 2.5 Goals: -148

How to Watch Cadiz vs. Girona

TV: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DAZN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Why Cadiz Can Beat Girona

Sergio Gonzalez’s side is currently 18th on the La Liga standings, with 19 points earned from four wins, seven draws, and nine defeats. Cadiz is only five points away from today’s visitors, which is a display of how competitive the climb is in the middle and bottom ranks of Spain’s highest football league. A win for Cadiz here may them to 14th place, which ties them with Almeria. They are currently in danger of demotion to Spain’s La Liga 2, together with Getafe and Elche.

Cadiz owns the fourth-worst home record in the Spanish Football League this season, just a few points better than Espanyol, Getafe, and Elche. However, the Yellow Submarines’ undefeated streak in the last three home games, which resulted to a win over Mallorca and draws against Elche and Almeria, might just be the silver lining for Cadiz that they may hold up well when playing in Estadio Ramon de Carranza in from of the Cadiz faithful.

Cadiz will be missing the services of Jose Mari, Fede San Emeterio, David Gil, Juan Cala, Victor Chust, and Joseba Zaldua, who are out due to their injuries.

Cadiz’s offense might be jumpstarted by Anthony Lozano and Alvaro Negredo. Ruben Alcaraz is back to the team after serving his suspension, and he shall be slated along with Alex Fernandez, Brian Ocampo, and Theo Bongonda in the midfield.

Cadiz is in its third-straight season playing for the highest level of football in Spain, which is the club’s best run in La Liga since the early 1990s. On their game on Friday, the Yellow Submarine look to avoid the mistake they made in their last face-off against Girona, where they allowed a penalty kick which Cristhian Stuani delivered in the 90+12th minute.

Why Girona Can Beat Cadiz

Girona enters this match off the back of a positive result, recording a 1-0 victory over Valencia on Sunday. Their previous two fixtures were defeats against FC Barcelona and Villarreal. They hold a 2-1-2 record in 2023. The Catalan outfit now carries 24 points, which has left them in 11th place in the table, boasting a record of six wins, six draws, and eight defeats across 20 games.

Girona is actually five points clear of the relegation zone, so snatching the three points on Friday would open up a healthy advantage and leave them eyeing a potential top-half position. They still have to cover eight points to displace Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal from the Europa or Europa Conference League.

With Spanish manager Michel at the helm, the Blanquivermells are strong at home this season, picking up 18 points from 11 matches and ranking seventh in the league, but they have been less impressive on their travels, only collecting six points from nine games, which stands as the fourth-worst record in this campaign.

Girona Futbol Club only secured a return to the Spanish top flight through last season’s Segunda Division playoffs, but they have not looked out of place this season. The White and Reds will be eyeing wins in their next two matches against Cadiz and Almeria ahead of a trip to Athletic.

Girona will welcome back Arnau Martinez in the starting XI, but Cristhian Stuani, Yan Couto, David Lopez, Reinier, and Ibrahima Kebe will not make their appearances.

Final Cadiz-Girona Prediction & Pick

Girona appears as the better team when the standings serve as the basis, but they have only won once on their travels in the league this season. Cadiz has lost just three times at home, meanwhile, drawing five of their 10 matches. Considering the form of the two teams, we expect them to play out a draw.

Final Cadiz-Girona Prediction & Pick: Draw (+210)