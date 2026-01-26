ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for the continuation of the Western Conference back-to-back series. The Golden State Warriors (26-21) will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-19) with their season series tied 1-1. Check our NBA odds series for the Warriors-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors are eighth in the Western Conference standings following their last 111-85 win over this Minnesota squad. They rebounded from consecutive losses with their latest win, posting an 8-4 record over their last 12 coming into this third meeting.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are seventh in the Western standings following their loss to the Warriors. They've been trending downwards with five consecutive losses and risk losing ground in the conference, so expect them to feel like this could be a “must-win” in their eyes.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Odds

Golden State Warriors: +7.5 (-115)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -7.5 (-105)

Over: 231.5 (-112)

Under: 231.5 (-108)

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Key Injuries

Golden State: Stephen Curry (knee – Questionable) / Draymond Green (back – Questionable) / LJ Cryer (hamstring – Questionable) / Jimmy Butler III (knee – OUT) / Seth Curry (sciatic nerve – OUT) / Al Horford (toe – OUT) / Jonathan Kuminga (knee – OUT) / De'Anthony Melton (knee – OUT)

Minnesota: Leonard Miller (back – OUT) / Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot – OUT)

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 15-8 at home. The Golden State Warriors are 9-14 on the road.

The Timberwolves are 24-11 as betting favorites. The Warriors are 5-7 as underdogs.

The Timberwolves are 19-27 ATS overall, 9-14 ATS at home. The Warriors are 23-24 ATS overall, 9-14 ATS on the road.

The Timberwolves are 2-1 outright, 2-1 ATS in their last three games against the Warriors.

The Warriors are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.

The Timberwolves are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone OVER in five of the Warriors last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Minnesota's last 13 home games.

Keys to Warriors vs. Timberwolves Matchup

Despite being billed as the underdogs, the Golden State Warriors managed a gritty win on the road behind 26 points from Stephen Curry. The Warriors weren't particularly explosive on offense, but it was more so the Timberwolves struggling from the field at just 38%, 34% from beyond the arc. Anthony Edwards notched a team-high 32 points, but their only other two players in double-digits were Donte DiVincenzo (22) and Julius Randle (11). Their scoring has been wildly inconsistent over their last few games, but they're still billed as significant betting favorites to bounce back in this game.

What was even more concerning for the Timberwolves was their 26 total turnovers during the loss. They only managed to create 12 for the Warriors on defense, but they struggled against a team that hasn't been known for their defense all season. The issue is clearly deeply-rooted as their ball movement hasn't looked the same since the beginning of the season. Against a Steve Kerr-led team, the Timberwolves will certainly have their weaknesses exposed sooner rather than later.

Brandin Podziemski added 12 points while Moses Moody contributed 19 in another strong performance – both players will be integral in saving this season for the Warriors while losing Jimmy Butler to injury. The Warriors' last win was the first time they looked to appear on stable ground since losing Butler, but expect them to continue making adjustments throughout the season as they try to find their early rhythm once again.

Ultimately, it'll take another strong performance from Stephen Curry to lift the Warriors in this game, as the case will likely be throughout the rest of the season. After starting slow with his shooting from deep, Curry has certainly picked things up over the last 10 games in shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc during that stretch.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

The Golden State Warriors shocked the Timberwolves the last time out and while Minnesota greatly struggled to make baskets and take care of the ball, the Warriors took advantage each time and converted on the other end. It was their first time putting together a cohesive performance since losing Jimmy Butler to injury, so don't be surprised if they're able to rally and head into the All-Star break on a high note.

The Timberwolves, on the other hand, will be looking for answers as quickly as possible to avoid sliding even further down the rankings. The situation on and off the court in Minnesota isn't the best right now, but the Timberwolves can certainly give fans a reason to smile if they're able to fix their mistakes from their last poor showing.

While Anthony Edwards should be in for another active day scoring the ball, I still expect the Golden State Warriors to keep this game close as they've looked like the more consistent unit during this series. They're also veterans when it comes to making adjustments on the road, so let's side with Golden State to cover the spread once again as the total should fall under.

Final Warriors-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors +7.5 (-115); UNDER 231.5 (-108)