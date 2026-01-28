With the 2025 NFL season officially over, the Philadelphia Eagles have to turn their attention to the future and consider which young players from the college ranks could become long-term building blocks for years to come.

Sure, technically the Eagles still have to make some moves in free agency, and need to hire an offensive coordinator before anything else, but the draft is where Howie Roseman has made his money over the past few years, with an impressive collection of assets accumulated to help that task this April.

So, with the NFL combine still to come, why not fire up the PFF Mock Draft machine to see what the algorithm believes the Eagles could do in the draft before boards update after the NFL Draft Combine to see who rises, who falls, and who could be a great piece for the team.

1. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

One way or another, the Eagles need to add some new blood to their offensive attack and add it in a hurry.

After rolling with the same basic pieces for the last two seasons, a wide receiver trio of AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson, Saquon Barkley in the backfield, and Dallas Goedert at tight end, the Birds saw their offensive production drop precipitously across the board in 2025 under new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Could getting a new coordinator, whoever that may be at this point, suddenly make the Eagles' offense look like 2024 again? Potentially so, but after failing to add a single player on a rookie contract into their regular rotation over the past two seasons, Philadelphia needs some fresh blood to help energize Jalen Hurts and company.

Enter Kenyon Sadiq, the best tight end in this year's class.

Though he may not be the most physically imposing player in this year's class, Sadiq is a weapon all over the field, with an ability to make plays in the open field, contribute as a blocker, and be a weapon in the red zone, where he led all tight ends in touchdowns at eight. If Sadiq is still on the board at 23, he would be a perfect replacement for Goedert long-term and help the Eagles' offense across the board, which, for a team that struggled with consistency last fall, would be a major boost indeed.

2. Romello Height, edge, Texas Tech

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles never quite found a replacement for Josh Sweat on the edge, with Jalyx Hunt leading all outside rushers with 6.5 sacks, while Nolan Smith, Jaelan Phillips, and company all produced underwhelming numbers due to a limited workload.

Could the Eagles opt to bring back Phillips in the hopes of getting a full season's worth of production out of the once and current Vic Fangio favorite? Sure, but they also need to start thinking about the future and how they will field an impressive front when Smith, Hunt, and company become more expensive on the open market.

In this mock draft, Romello Height was on the board at pick 54 and, as a result, became too good for PFF to ignore.

Standing 6-foot-3, 214 pounds, Height is certainly undersized for a traditional defensive end, but as an outside linebacker, he's an interesting weapon. Playing nearly 600 snaps for the Red Raiders last fall, Height recorded nine sacks, eleven QB hits, and 42 hurries, giving opposing quarterbacks trouble almost every time he took the field.

With plenty of speed and 50 games of college experience split between Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech, and Texas Tech, Height can come into the NFL with a higher floor than many of his peers, which is exactly what the Eagles need if they are going to hit the ground running in 2026.

3. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

The first time the Eagles won the Super Bowl, a big part of their success was having Alshon Jeffery, a super-sized wide receiver acquired from the Chicago Bears, bringing down 50-50 balls on the outside from Carson Wentz and Nick Foles.

While the Eagles have tried to replicate that strategy in the subsequent seasons, most recently with the addition of Johnny Wilson, for the most part, Philadelphia has been forced to keep Brown in that X role more often than not when he's proven repeatedly he can really succeed hunting mismatches around the lineup, particularly in the slot.

If the Eagles draft Chris Brazzell II out of Tennessee with one of their third-round picks, he could go a long way in filling those Jeffery shoes.

Standing 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, Brazzell II played four seasons of college football. two at Tulane and two at Tennessee, but his senior year with the Vols was by far his best, catching 62 balls for 1,017 yards and an SEC-leading nine touchdowns over 12 games.

Now, as fans have seen with Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee's unique offense doesn't always immediately translate to the NFL, as Vols' receivers often fly down the field with option routes. Still, Brazzell II could immediately add some size to the Eagles' offense, even if it's unlikely he'll run much faster than a 4.5 at the NFL Draft Combine, which, when paired up with Bay, could be incredibly encouraging for the future.

3. Brian Parker II, OT, Duke

Jumping from one II to another, if 2025 is of any indication, the Eagles might have to start preparing for life without Lane Johnson in the not-too-distant future, especially if Fred Johnson opts to sign elsewhere this March.

In 2025, the Eagles tried to add a pair of Day 3 tackles in Cameron Williams and Myles Hilton, but neither showed enough to unseat Johnson or play any meaningful minutes outside of Week 18, when the Texas product struggled in his lone appearance of the season.

In 2026, the Eagles could invest a more premium pick in the tackle position, adding Duke tackle Brian Parker II as the newest member of Stoutland University.

Standing 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, Parker II spent his last four seasons at Duke and saw his production increase in each of the past three seasons as he became acclimated to the right tackle spot, allowing just four sacks over 2,326 snaps to go with four QB hits and 31 hurries. While Parker II might not be ready to start right away, he hopefully won't have to, instead getting some time to learn the ropes from two of the best in the business before his number gets called.

Article Continues Below

4. Michael Taaffe, SAF, Texas

In 2025, the Eagles added a quality safety out of Texas in Andrew Mukuba. Could that trend continue in 2026?

With Reed Blankenship set to hit free agency and Marcus Epps more of a part-time guy than a full-time starter at this stage of his career, adding a safety like Michael Taaffe could produce instant results for the Eagles as they look to add new blood to a secondary that will be very expensive in the next few years.

Standing 6-foot, 189 pounds, Taaffe shared the field with Mukuba in 2024 and found great success, defensing 10 passes to go with two interceptions, two sacks, and a career-high 78 tackles. While his production dipped a little as a senior, his overall production is more than worth a fourth-round pick, amassing 222 tackles, three sacks, seven interceptions, and 14 passes defensed over just 53 games.

4. Thaddeus Dixon, DB, North Carolina

From one DB to another, Dixon is more of a cornerback than a safety, but could theoretically provide depth at any defensive backfield position for Fangio.

Would the Eagles be wise to add a true outside cornerback to fill out their starting trio with Quenyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean? Yes, that would be a splendid idea, but those players usually come off the board in the top-60. Players like Dixon, who lack ideal size but played 122 snaps in the slot, 1,220 on the outside, and 23 at deep safety, are usually available on Day 3, as the Eagles learned when they selected Mac McWilliams out of UCF last season.

Would the Eagles be willing to roster both Dixon and McWilliams? It's hard to say, but if they pass on a cornerback on Day 2, adding a player like Dixon on Day 3 would be a great use of resources.

5. Pat Coogan, Center, Indiana

On paper, the Eagles have a Pro Bowl center in Cam Jurgens, but in 2025, his accolades didn't perfectly translate to his on-field play, with the Nebraska product struggling to match Jason Kelce's former glory and the team's zone rushing game struggling as a result.

Would Pat Coogan, the senior center who snapped balls to Fernando Mendoza last season at Indiana, immediately be able to unseat Jurgens as a rookie? Probably not, but he would be a great insurance plan if something happens to Jurgens and could even take the spot long-term if he proves he can handle the role as an injury replacement.

Do the Eagles have buyer's remorse after paying Jurgens a massive contract? Again, probably not, but with Tyler Steen entering his final season under contract, who knows? Maybe Coogan could prove he's a top-5 lineman for the Eagles and could either lock in at center or right guard for years to come.

5. Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

And last but not least, with Tanner McKee once again garnering trade buzz as he's about to enter the final season of his rookie contract, the Eagles would be wise to find their next great Day 3 project who could learn behind Jalen Hurts and become a backup for a few years.

Could Jalon Daniels be that guy? In this PFF simulation, the answer to that question is yes.

Now, unlike McKee, Daniels is a dual-threat quarterback. Appearing in 49 games over the last five seasons for Kansas, Daniels amassed 9,282 passing yards, 67 passing touchdowns, and 31 interceptions for Lance Leipold while picking up 1,445 more yards plus 23 more touchdowns on the ground. He had a bad back injury back in 2023, which has changed his style on the field, but Daniels now has two full seasons back and should be good to go at the NFL level. If the Eagles want a “better” quarterback option, they could select one earlier, but with their final pick, Daniels is a solid option.