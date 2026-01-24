ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Rivals Week in the NBA continues as we're back with a betting prediction and pick for this next Western Conference tilt. The Golden State Warriors (25-21) will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-18) for their second meeting of the season, Minnesota leading 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Warriors-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors are eighth in the Western Conference standings following a 123-115 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks. After winning six of seven games, they've dropped their last two since losing Jimmy Butler to season-ending injury and hope to bounce back strong in this road game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are seventh in the Western standings after falling 120-115 to the Chicago Bulls. They've now dropped four-straight games after winning six of seven, taking another step backwards as they hope for some continuity at home as betting favorites.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Odds

Golden State Warriors: +5.5 (-102)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -5.5 (-118)

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Key Injuries

Golden State: Jimmy Butler III (ACL – OUT) / Seth Curry (sciatic nerve – OUT) / Jonathan Kuminga (knee – OUT)

Minnesota: Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot – OUT)

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 15-7 at home. The Golden State Warriors are 8-14 on the road.

The Timberwolves are 24-10 as betting favorites. The Warriors are 4-7 as underdogs.

The Timberwolves are 19-26 ATS overall, 9-13 ATS at home. The Warriors are 22-24 ATS overall, 8-14 ATS on the road.

The Timberwolves are 3-0 outright, 3-0 ATS in their last three games against the Warriors.

The Warriors are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games.

The Timberwolves are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in the Warriors last five-straight games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Minnesota's last 12 home games.

Keys to Warriors vs. Timberwolves Matchup

The Timberwolves took the first meeting between these two squads on the road 127-120 behind 27 points from Julius Randle. He comes into this game following a 30-point outing against the Bulls, scoring 39 four games ago against the Rockets. Both performances resulted in a loss, however, as the Timberwolves have been sliding as of late. Luckily, the Warriors haven't been looking much better since losing Jimmy Butler to injury, so Minnesota should have a chance to snap their losing streak as the home favorites here.

Warriors Stephen Curry also had an impressive performance against the Timberwolves, scoring 39 points on 50% shooting from the field. He scored another 38 points in their last game, so he's clearly ramping up the scoring efforts without their next-highest scorer in the lineup. Guard Brandin Podziemski will have to step up in Butler's absence, becoming aggressive with his driving in the lane while scoring from range as well.

Still, the Timberwolves will have a determined Anthony Edwards on their side and with Rudy Gobert returning from missing a brief few games, the Timberwolves should have the stern advantage in the paint during this game. Expect both Gobert and Randle to have a huge rebounding impact along with Naz Reid off the bench.

The Warrior can certainly keep this a close game with their ball movement and activity through the screens. Still, the Timberwolves have been one of the more sound teams defensively this season, making it difficult for Golden State if they're able to effectively lock down Steph Curry. If that's the case, the Warriors will be hard-pressed to find sustainable scoring options otherwise.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

Neither team is coming into this game looking their best, but the Timberwolves have had to face tougher teams like the Rockets and Spurs. Still, their last two losses came against the Bulls and Jazz despite solid outings from Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards. Typically a strong defensive team, the Timberwolves will need to make some serious adjustments to salvage their place in the standings.

The Warriors are also in risk of sliding fast now that they're without Jimmy Butler. Steph Curry can only take his team so far behind so many heroic efforts before their luck begins to run out. Look for Draymond Green to have an impactful role in frustrating Minnesota's bigs and creating foul trouble in the paint.

Still, I think the Timberwolves have been too solid at home to lose this game as there's no reason to back the Warriors before they can show a sign of life without Jimmy Butler. Let's roll with the home betting favorites as the total falls under.

Final Warriors-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -5.5 (-118); UNDER 237.5 (-110)