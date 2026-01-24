ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back to continue our betting coverage of NBA Rivals Week as we head to the East's Atlantic Division for this next showdown. The New York Knicks (26-18) will take on the Philadelphia 76ers (24-19) in their third meeting of the season, Philly leading 2-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Knicks-76ers prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks are currently fourth in the East following their 120-66 blowout over the Brooklyn Nets. The decisive win snapped a four-game losing skid, matching their longest of the season. Both streaks have come recently, resulting in a 3-9 record over their last 12 games as they hope to trend in the right direction here.

The Philadelphia 76ers are hanging onto the six-seed in the Eastern Conference standings, most recently beating the Houston Rockets 128-122. They've split their last 10 games with a 5-5 record, but they're starting to get healthy as they try to close out the first half of the season on a high note.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Knicks vs. 76ers Odds

New York Knicks: +1.5 (-115)

Philadelphia 76ers: -1.5 (-105)

Over: 227.5 (-115)

Under: 227.5 (-105)

Knicks vs. 76ers Key Injuries

New York: Karl-Anthony Towns (back – Questionable)

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (ankle – Probable) / Paul George (knee – Probable)

Knicks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Philadelphia 76ers are 12-12 at home. The New York Knicks are 8-12 on the road.

The 76ers are as 18-8 betting favorites. The Knicks are 1-5 as underdogs.

The 76ers are 25-18 ATS overall, 11-13 ATS at home. The Knicks are 21-23 ATS overall, 5-15 ATS on the road.

The 76ers are are 10-13 ATS following a win. The Knicks are 14-12 ATS following a win.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Knicks' last five games.

Keys to Knicks vs. 76ers Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers have own this matchup against New York this season, winning 116-107 and 130-119 in both games at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have been an impressive 17-6 outright and 15-8 ATS at home this season, so the 76ers have clearly figured something out in facing this particular lineup. Sixers' Tyrese Maxey is averaging 33.0 PPG in their two games against the Knicks, going after Jalen Brunson relentlessly and forcing Karl-Anthony Towns to make plays to stop him in the paint. Joel Embiid is also listed as ‘probable' to make the start, so there's good reason for the 76ers being the betting favorites at home here.

With Embiid in the lineup, the 76ers hold a positive 14-10 record this season. While Maxey is more than capable of leading his team from a scoring perspective, the availability of Joel Embiid in the paint with his clutch scoring is crucial for Philadelphia to win tough games, especially at home where they've been successful. Embiid is also coming into this game with high confidence following a 32p/15r/10a triple-double in his last game, the ninth of his career.

Knicks' Jalen Brunson hasn't been particularly healthy as he's been nursing injuries of his own, but he posted 31 minutes of action against the Nets with a respectable 20 points. Still, he hasn't totally looked like himself and the Knicks will have to rely heavily on players like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby to step up in times like these. Miles McBride has been a great spark plug off the bench as he leads the team in three-point percentage, so expect the offense to open up some looks for him as the guards try to take some pressure off Brunson.

The 76ers are certainly the hotter team coming into this game and in their two games against the Knicks, managed to have fewer turnovers while playing defensively sound. Expect the same type of defensive grit and attitude at home as they should be able to offer solid resistance against Karl-Anthony Towns in the paint.

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

The Philadelphia 76ers will have the advantage throughout this game thanks to their ability to take care of the ball and create turnovers for their opponents. The Knicks, who have been stellar at home, lost both games against Philadelphia on their home floor this season. Hosting this game in Philadelphia, the 76ers should take this recent momentum and have the clear edge in this game.

While the Knicks were able to decisively beat the Nets in their last game, their previous three losses to the Mavericks, Warriors, Kings, and Suns revealed some serious internal issues with their game plan. This team will only go as far as Jalen Brunson is able to take them unless other players can step up and offer some support.

I think trends will continue in this game as the Philadelphia 76ers should be able to cover the spread at home. Both teams have been somewhat inconsistent on offense, so don't be surprised if the under hits here as well.

Final Knicks-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -1.5 (-105); UNDER 227.5 (-105)