OKLAHOMA CITY — After Lu Dort was separated from New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jeremiah Fears, who was forcibly escorted off the floor by team officials and through the tunnel toward the visitors' locker room like nightclub bouncers, Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault called out the referees. A 105-94 win against the Pelicans on Tuesday followed the Thunder's two consecutive losses at the Paycom Center.

The defending champion closed out its three-game home stand on a high note before Dort shoved Fears after the final buzzer, and the benches cleared. For Daigneault, the chippiness reached a point of no return between Dort and Fears, which followed up Jaylin Williams and Saddiq Bey's double-technical foul, and officials lost control.

Mark Daigneault’s response to the Dort/Fears scuffle: “Two things… first, good guys, good crew, but I thought they lost control of the game in the final minutes… Second, I think that was a foul on Dort. And if it was, they should put a whistle on that play regardless” pic.twitter.com/whzDoBbFXb — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) January 28, 2026

After the Pelicans trimmed their 12-point deficit down to five (92-87) off a three from Fears, Williams and Bey had to be separated at the 1:18 mark of the fourth quarter, when the Thunder had a seven-point lead. The chippiness between the two teams never ended, according to Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, who thinks the officials needed to do a better job in taming the tension.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 29 points led Oklahoma City in scoring. Chet Holmgren finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks, and Isaiah Joe's 17 points, including six threes, led the Thunder's bench production.

Lu Dort, Jeremiah Fears heated exchange in Thunder win

After Lu Dort and Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears were separated following their heated exchange at the end of the Thunder and Pelicans game, Fears continued to try to charge toward the Thunder veteran. From the opposite end of the floor to the players' tunnel, team officials forcibly removed the rookie from the floor.

WILD finish here as Lu Dort & Jeremiah Fears got into it and were immediately separated by their teammates. Fears held allll the way back and through the tunnel as he was LIVID and wanted to throw hands. He was forced from the court all the way toward the Pelicans’ locker room pic.twitter.com/z9KxKlzGr5 — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) January 28, 2026

Williamson led the Pelicans with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Saddiq Bey added 16 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and three steals.