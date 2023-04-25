The Little Reds visit the Yellow Submarine in Round 31 of La Liga! It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Cadiz-Osasuna prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Cadiz will be hoping for a turn of tides as they currently endure a two-game winless run. The Gaditanos have just picked up three wins and four draws in the past 10 games, including a goalless draw with Espanyol last timeout.

Osasuna is currently enjoying a productive run this April. The Little Reds only got one loss this month, which was a 2-1 visit to Rayo Vallecano. Osasuna is hoping to jumpstart a series of wins after winning 3-2 to Real Betis at home.

Here are the Cadiz-Osasuna soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Cadiz-Osasuna Odds

Cadiz CF: +130

CA Osasuna: +230

Draw: +200

Over 2.5 Goals: +154

Under 2.5 Goals: -190

How to Watch Cadiz vs. Osasuna

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT

Why Cadiz Can Beat Osasuna

The hosts are 15th in the standings and have gone winless in two games. Cadiz was held to a goalless draw by Espanyol in their previous outing on Friday. In that game, Cádiz had 43% possession and 10 shots on goal, while Espanyol had 14 shots at goal. Cadiz hopes to get optimistic results at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza as they play their next game against a struggling Valencia side two days later.

In the last six games in La Liga, Cadiz has had one win, three draws, and two losses. The hosts have failed to score in their last two home games. Under three goals per match were seen in five of the past six fixtures where Cádiz has been a participant. With regard to the goal split in this period, their opponents scored an aggregate of seven and Cádiz managed a tally of five. Still, it will be found out if the trend shall be maintained here in this match. While that is not such a bad haul, it is also not a great one either and Cadiz remains in a dangerous position right now, with two points more than the first team in the relegation zone. With eight rounds left, they will need to get some more points if they want to avoid relegation.

Since Cadiz is only two points clear of the bottom three, this clash is of big importance for the home side. Cadiz’s home record is at 4-6-5 this season, only managing to find the back of the net 14 times. The top scorers for Cádiz CF are Alex Fernandez, Lucas Perez, and Ruben Alcaraz, who each have three. In addition, the top assistors for Cádiz CF are Alfonso Espino (3), Theo Bongonda (3), and Alvaro Negredo (2).

Coach Sergio’s team will be needing to impress in front of their fans. Fali suffered an injury at the weekend, with fellow defender Victor Chust likely to step up. Meanwhile, the team is without injured Anthony Lozano, Brian Ocampo, Jorge Mere, Jon Ander Garrido, Gonzalo Escalante, Juan Cala, and Joseba Zaldua.

It looks as if Submarino amarillo should employ a 4-4-2 system for this one with Jeremias Ledesma, Isaac Carcelen, Luis Hernandez, Victor Chust, Alfonso Espino, Theo Bongonda, F. San Emeterio, Ruben Alcaraz, Ruben Sobrino, Christopher Ramos and Sergi Guardiola.

Why Osasuna Can Beat Cadiz

Osasuna has picked up two wins and two draws in the last five games. In 11 away games this year, the visitors have been fairly inconsistent, picking up six draws and three wins in that stretch. The Little Reds head into the meeting following a 3-2 La Liga win as they beat Real Betis in their most recent fixture. In that game, Los Rojillos managed 38% possession and 10 shots on goal with five of them on target. Ante Budimir scored a brace while Jon Moncayola delivered a goal before the half-time whistle. Real Betis had the superior advantage, taking 21 shots at goal, but they only produced two goals from Juan Miranda and Guido Rodríguez.

Looking at their form, Osasuna has been scored against in five of their last six games, letting opponents get nine goals in total. In defense, Osasuna has been far from perfect. Going into this one, Osasuna has not won away from home in their last three league matches. Osasuna needs to find some output in their travels, they only have a 3-7-5 record on the road. In those 15 games, the Gorritxoak has only found 11 goals.

After this mid-week clash, Osasuna will be back in action on Friday. Osasuna has been the dominant side in recent meetings and has won their last five games, scoring at least twice. In the last 13 head-to-head matches, Osasuna has won 10 times and drew once way back in their term in La Liga 2.

While the team from Pamplona has struggled a bit lately in La Liga, they did manage to get two wins in the last three games, which indicates that their form could be improving. In any case, Osasuna remains in the top half of the standings, but they have already secured a place in Europe by reaching Copa del Rey final, in which they will face Real Madrid. Jagoba Arrasate’s men are going to return to Pamplona with some hopeful optimism.

When it comes to team news, there have been some fitness concerns. Rubén García (hip injury), Darko Brasanac (cruciate ligament rupture), Lucas Torró (abductor muscle tear), and Chimy Ávila (muscle injury) cannot be considered.

The good news for the visiting side is that Moi Gomes is back from suspension. The top scorers for CA Osasuna are Ezequiel Avila (7), Ante Budimir (4), and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (3). Moreover, the top Assistors for Los Rojillos are Enrique Barja (5), Aimar Oroz (3), and Ezzalzouli (2). Los Rojillos appear most likely to utilize a 4-2-3-1 system by sending out Aitor Fernandez, Ruben Pena, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Manuel Sanchez, Jon Moncayola, Pablo Ibanez, Ezequiel Avila, Moi Gomez, A. Ezzalzouli and Ante Budimir.

Final Cadiz-Osasuna Prediction & Pick

Cadiz’s season-long struggle will be on display in front of their fans. This comes at an unfortunate time when they are battling relegation. Back the visitors to take a comfortable win.

Final Cadiz-Osasuna Prediction & Pick: Osasuna (+230), Over 2.5 goals (+154)