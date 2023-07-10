Lady Gaga won her legal case over the dog reward lawsuit. In 2021, a woman was involved in the stealing of Gaga's two French bulldogs and wanted the $500k reward the singer offered for their return. The judges ruled in the Poker Face singer's favor, according to TMZ.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, a judge ruled against Jennifer McBride, the woman who aided in the crime against Lady Gaga's dogs. McBride had sued the performer in attempts to get the courts to force Gaga to shell out the reward. Said reward was $500k that Gaga promised to anyone who helped recover her stolen pets in 2021.

The problem with McBride's lawsuit, the judge pointed out, was the fact that she was convicted for her connection to the crime. She plead no contest to knowingly receiving stolen property.

The judge said in the ruling that the case allowed McBride to pursue the claims “would allow her to benefit from her admitted wrongdoing.” Lady Gaga has since said that the case was ridiculous, and the court agrees. The judge said, however, McBride would have 20 days to try to amend the complaint, but it's not clear how she could find a way around the ruling.

Back in 2021, Gaga's 2 Frenchies were taken at gunpoint near her Hollywood home in plain sight. The dog walker for Gaga, Ryan Fischer, sustained injuries from the dog-napping. He was shot at the time and hospitalized, but thankfully made a complete recovery since then. As for her Frenchies, they've been returned safely too, and Lady Gaga doesn't owe anyone a dime.