The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing to start their team training camp as they approach the 2024-25 season. LA is returning some big names, but they are also acquiring support players who could gel and impact the team. The Lakers have added to their training camp roster with a decisive move on former Memphis Grizzlies guard Jordan Goodwin.

Los Angeles has agreed to a camp deal with Goodwin, per NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

Jordan Goodwin started his NBA career with the Washington Wizards during the 2021-22 season, appearing in two games. The following season, he earned an expanded role and played 62 games, averaging 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds. Goodwin then joined the Phoenix Suns for 40 games before landing with the Grizzlies for the rest of the 2023-24 season, where he experienced a promising breakout.

Goodwin averaged a career-high 10.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in 17 contests with Memphis. His rebounding and motor could serve the Lakers well if he stays on the roster after training camp.

Los Angeles made minimal moves during the 2024 offseason, which fans seem to be concerned about. However, the contributors the team is bringing back should be enough for a chance at a deep run.

Lakers running things back

The primary returning contributor will be veteran star forward LeBron James. Despite being 39 years old, James had one of his more impressive years of production during the 2023-24 season. He averaged

25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and shot a career-high 41.0 percent on his three-pointers.

James' 2024-25 season will be unlike any other. It will be the first time he shares the court with his son Bronny James in the NBA. Los Angeles selected James with their late second-round pick in the 2024 draft. The team is hoping he can develop into a strong contributor. James Sr. gave an NSFW take while discerning his excitement to play with Bronny before training camp in early August:

“I am so excited for training camp. I mean, having your son work with you, it's like the greatest thing. I can't wait for this moment. I really cannot wait to hit the floor with him. It's going to be pretty surreal for me. That might be the first time I sit back out of my whole career like, ‘Oh sh**, this is really cool,'” James shared on an episode of The Shop, via X (formerly Twitter).

Perhaps the new energy Bronny James brings to the Lakers will allow James Sr. and the rest of the team to improve in 2024-25.