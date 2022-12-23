By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

There has arguably been no team in a tougher spot entering the 2022-2023 NBA season than the Los Angeles Lakers. Point guard Russell Westbrook picked up his $47 option and was viewed as an anchor to the team. LeBron James is inching closer to 40. The team had no ability to improve and rival executives viewed them as ‘desperate‘ to make a trade, per the Los Angeles Times.

Yet, the team had been performing above many people’s expectations. Anthony Davis was playing at an MVP level. Despite that though, the Lakers were still hovering around the play-in tournament. Now that Davis’ perennial injury woes have once again persisted, some executives believe that could put Los Angeles into a more advantageous position to make a trade.

With Davis out of the lineup, the Lakers now have every reason to shut it all down and start looking toward next year. There is no emphasis on trying to make a deal now, as what would be the point.

During the summer, the Lakers were viewed as having little to no leverage in any trade discussions. A large part of that was because of the obvious stink of desperation. The proud Lakers franchise couldn’t possibly stand pat and remain among the worst teams in the league.

But now they have every reason to tank and be a bottom feeder. Davis is not expected back for at least another month with his foot injury. The Lakers still do not possess a lot of trade assets. But, players like Cam Reddish, who have diminishing value, could be on the table.