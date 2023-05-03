Anthony Davis, the star forward of the Los Angeles Lakers, made history in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals by joining an exclusive club of NBA players with 30 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in a playoff game. The only other player to achieve this feat is Tim Duncan, making Davis’s accomplishment all the more impressive.

The only players in NBA history with 30+ PTS

20+ REB

5+ AST

3+ BLK in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/Hu1zsHuC8u — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 3, 2023

In the game against the Golden State Warriors, Davis led the Lakers to a thrilling 117-112 victory with his dominant performance. He recorded 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists, and four blocked shots, while LeBron James added 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The game was a back-and-forth battle, with the Warriors making a late rally in the closing minutes. However, Jordan Poole missed a crucial 3-pointer to tie the game with just 9.7 seconds left, allowing the Lakers to hold on for the win.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For James and Stephen Curry, the matchup marked a new chapter in their long-standing rivalry. The two superstars faced off in four straight NBA Finals from 2015-2018 while James played for Cleveland, and their latest postseason showdown did not disappoint.

Curry finished the game with 27 points, while Klay Thompson added 25 and Kevon Looney grabbed a career-high 23 rebounds. However, it was not enough to overcome the Lakers’ dominant performance.

The defending champion Warriors will have a chance to even the series in Game 2 on Thursday night back on their home floor.

Anthony Davis’s historic performance in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals has solidified his place among the NBA’s elite players. The Lakers will look to continue their momentum in the rest of the series, while the Warriors will aim to bounce back and even the score.