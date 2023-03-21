What if I told you a 7-footer who stole championships from the Lakers is also the biggest Dungeons & Dragons fan?

When you see him, you see two MVPs and five NBA championships. What you don’t see is a man with a Skeleton Jester tattoo.

You called Tim Duncan “The Big Fundamental,” but he preferred being called Merlin.

Timmy also collected knives and swords, but nothing compared to his love for D&D, a role-playing game he actively played throughout his career; probably as a Wizard.

He paved the way for giants who love fantasy like Jarrett Allen, or gaming like Karl-Anthony Towns.

