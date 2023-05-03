Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis went off to start Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs series with the Golden State Warriors. His performance was so incredible that he even made history in the process.

Davis got the Lakers rolling early on against the Warriors, allowing the Purple and Gold to stay ahead at halftime 65-64. With Klay Thompson exploding for 18 points for the Warriors in the first half, LA would have trailed big time had it not been for AD.

The Lakers big man tallied 23 points and 11 rebounds on 90 percent shooting from the field in the first half. Apparently, it’s the first time since 1997 that a player has a 20-10 line on 90 percent shooting in any half of a playoff game, per CBS Sports.

Anthony Davis definitely gave the Lakers a massive boost with his performance, and he set the right tone early for LA in their bid to draw first blood.

The Warriors are a great home team, and so it’s not a surprise why many considered the Lakers the underdogs to start the series. Davis, however, showed the Dubs that they won’t have it easy despite being the favorites.

The fact that AD set a record that hasn’t been seen in 25 years is also amazing in itself. No one has done it before in the past quarter century, and for Davis to make it look easy speaks volumes on how impactful he can be for LA.

Here’s to hoping that he’ll be able to keep the momentum going for the Lakers. With the Warriors series set to be a tight one, LA will need more similar performances from their superstar big man.