Everyone in the world's current generation has grown up to idolize Kobe Bryant. Instinctively shouting “Kobe” when disposing of trash leads to a habit. It can grow subconsciously and manifest in the courts. Many players all around the globe developed this manner. Now, these same kids have blossomed to be like the Los Angeles Lakers legend. One of them just so happens to be part of the Purple and Gold who is competing in the FIBA World Cup for Team USA. Austin Reaves got the hearts and smiles of everyone in Manila when he uttered the wonders of the childlike phrase.

Austin Reaves may be a thousand miles away from the country but he has his nation's support behind his back. Team USA was holding a scrimmage to prepare for the FIBA World Cup. It was all going well until most of the team remembered that it was Black Mamba day. Competition riled up and one of the instigators was the Lakers starter. He hounded opposing teammates on defense and aggressively pushed the pace on the offensive side.

Everyone was starting to catch on as Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra could only watch. The score was 83 to 85 and everyone was in transition. Things would take a turn as Reaves uttered the name of Kobe Bryant after hitting a pull-up jumper from three-point range.

Austin Reaves shouted "Kobe" during Team USA's scrimmage in Manila 🗣️ (via usabasketball/IG)pic.twitter.com/ZpCyV22Ja4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 25, 2023

Mamba Day may have come to a close but this was surely one of the best tributes out there. Which was your favorite moment that stemmed from Kobe Bryant?