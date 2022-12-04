By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Darvin Ham came into Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a little extra motivation. This was the first time the Los Angeles Lakers head coach was facing off against the team that he spent the last four years on before making the move to Hollywood.

This is exactly why it came as no surprise that coach Ham was absolutely hyped after his Lakers took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the Fiserv Forum. After the massive win, the first-year coach delivered a rousing locker room speech as he addressed his players shortly after the victory:

“Right there,” Ham said. “Everybody on it. Show it all the way through. Very indicative of who we are right now and who we will continue to be and what has to represent us.”

Ham made his speech as the entire team went through some of the best highlights of the game. One of which was Russell Westbrook’s game-saving defensive play that saw the former league MVP selflessly sacrifice his body by hitting the floor to go for a steal. LeBron James then took Russ’ outlet pass and powered his way through Giannis on the opposite end before dishing out a perfect dime to Anthony Davis. AD capped off the crucial play with a two-handed slam.

Ham was absolutely hyped with the play and he reminded his guys that this is exactly what they’ve been working for all season long:

“That’s Lakers basketball right there,” Ham said emphatically. “That’s Lakers basketball right there.”

THAT’S Lakers basketball 🗣 pic.twitter.com/Ub7wXkHj4p — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 3, 2022

Darvin Ham has been outstanding as the Lakers’ head coach this season and it’s good to finally see all his efforts pay off with his team now looking like a real threat in the West.