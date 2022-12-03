By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Friday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks was extra special for Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. It was his first time facing off against his former team and the fact that the game was being played in Milwaukee added another layer to the revenge narrative for the Lakers shot-caller.

After the game, Ham had a special message for the Bucks after LeBron James’ eye-opening performance in their 133-129 victory. Coach Ham decided to video-bomb LeBron James during the latter’s post-game interview. It was at this point that he reminded the Bucks about James’ sheer dominance during the game:

“Can’t stop the king. They can’t stop the king,” Ham said.

Ham had a huge smile on his face as he made his statement, which clearly shows just how much this win meant to him. Even LeBron himself noted how focused his coach was heading into the matchup against his former team:

“Obviously he was locked in from the minute that we landed here yesterday,” LeBron said. “It’s our job that anytime some of our guys go back to either somewhere they played or they coached or they had a good tenure, to try to give them the best shot to win. We’re very excited and happy we was able to get Darvin’s win here back in Milwaukee.”

"It's an honor for me to try to carry on his legacy while I play this game." @KingJames on passing @MagicJohnson for No. 6 on the NBA’s all-time assists list. pic.twitter.com/01iYFDrSwd — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 3, 2022

Before taking over the helm for the Lakers, Darvin Ham served as an assistant coach for Mike Budenholzer in Milwaukee for four seasons. He clearly has a deep understanding of this squad’s schemes and it appears as though he was able to use it to the Lakers’ advantage on Friday night.

Ham has done wonderful things in LA this season and his hard work is finally paying off now that the Lakers are winning. It seems that this side has now overcome their disastrous start to the season as they’re now just three games under .500 in the West.