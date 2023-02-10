The biggest acquisition for the Lakers in the 2023 trade deadline was D’Angelo Russell. The point guard returns to the franchise where he started his NBA career back in 2015.

In two seasons with the team, Russell put up 14.3 points and 4.0 assists on 41-35-76 shooting splits. Since he was traded in the 2017 offseason, the Ohio State product played for three different teams, earning an All-Star selection with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2018-19 season.

In 54 games with the Minnesota Timberwolves this season, Russell scored 17.9 points on 47-39-86 shooting splits. He also added 6.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

Based on what he was showing in Minnesota, Russell could be a solid addition to Los Angeles. With the Wolves, he was the third option behind Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. With the Lakers, he could also be a third option behind James and Anthony Davis.

The bold prediction is that Russell will average at least 16 points and six assists with good efficiency in the purple and gold. Additionally, he will likely become a starter over Dennis Schröder due to his scoring abilities and defensive deficiencies. Then, the German will be Westbrook’s replacement as the sixth man in the rotation.

2. Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt become key players for the Lakers

While all eyes are on Russell, two other players came to Los Angeles in the same deal. Not only that but they have the potential of becoming important names for the team moving forward.

In 55 games with 13 starts for the Utah Jazz, Malik Beasley was averaging 13.4 points. He was hitting 39.6% of his field goals, 35.9% of his 3-pointers and 84.1% of his free-throw attempts.

Although his efficiency is not as good as in prior seasons, Beasley could address one of Los Angeles’ main problems. The team is making only 33.9% of its 3-point shots, placing it in the bottom five in the league in that category. For his career, the shooting guard has an average of 38% from beyond the arc.

As for Jarred Vanderbilt, he could work as a small, power forward and small-ball center if necessary. Since Davis has been dealing with injuries, Vanderbilt could earn a ton of playing time right away.

In 52 games this season, Vanderbilt is averaging 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is shooting 55.6% from the field, 33.3% from the 3-point line and hitting 65.7% of his free throws.

Although Russell will likely get the most attention, the bold prediction is that Beasley and Vanderbilt will end up becoming key players for the Lakers this season. Also, since they should be under contract for next season (Beasley as a team option), the duo can turn out to be important players for the team’s future post-James.

1. Los Angeles makes it to the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament

At the end of the day, the main objective for this Lakers squad is to win a championship. However, with a 25-31 record and the No. 13 seed in the West, it might be difficult to accomplish it this season. Still, they can do bigger things than they did in 2021-22.

Last season, the Lakers finished 33-49 and No. 11 in the conference. It was the team’s worst record since the 2016-17 season.

Because of that, the pressure is on James and Los Angeles. The addition of Russell, Beasley and Vanderbilt can be what the Lakers were missing throughout the year. Russell brings efficient shooting and playmaking, Beasley has a 3-point shot and Vanderbilt brings depth at the center position who can take over whenever Davis is down.

All things considered, the bold prediction is that the Lakers will qualify for the Play-In Tournament. Then, they will win two of their games to return to the playoffs after missing it out in 2022. Even though the title is a long shot, it can be on the team’s radar for next season if they re-sign Russell.