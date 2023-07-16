Kyle Kuzma was a lightning rod for controversy during his time with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2020.

The 2020 Los Angeles Lakers became NBA champions during the league's infamous ‘Bubble' season with a Finals victory over Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Currently, the team is chasing the standard set by that team. New free agent addition Gabe Vincent recently got real about his journey to the City of Angels. Lakers superstar LeBron James revealed his jersey change back to a familiar number in hopes of recapturing the magic of the past.

The 2020 Lakers typically aren't discussed among all-time great, or even recent great NBA championship squads, but the current Washington Wizards star Kuzma thinks they're being overlooked. He hinted as much in a response on Twitter to a meme stating that the 2020 Lakers would beat many of the great champions of recent years.

While the 2020 Lakers are often overlooked due to the Bubble and the difficulties and alterations to the game surrounding COVID-19, the team can hang its hat on a few key stats.

The 2020 Lakers finished the regular season with a 52-19 record, good for .723 winning percentage. The record bests the 2023 Nuggets, who finished with a record of 53-29, good for a .646 winning percentage. It's also better than the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks and 2022 Golden State Warriors championship teams.

Kuzma averaged ten points per game for the 2020 Lakers as the team was carried by 27-plus playoffs points per game averages by James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers are hoping for another deep playoff run in 2023-2024 after the addition of Vincent and the re-signings of Rui Hachimura and Austin Davis. With so much talent on a stacked roster, the sky is the limit, even with Kuzma now in Washington.