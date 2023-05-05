A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors hit back at LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers following the defending champions’ 117-112 home loss in the series opener of this second-round date in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. On Thursday night, the Warriors smashed the Lakers with a 127-100 win to tie the series up at 1-1.

Due to the blowout nature of Game 2, Twitter did not have to wait for the final buzzer to sound before it got flooded with a deluge of reactions to Stephen Curry and the Warriors’ flattening the Lakers.

“There isn’t a single player in NBA history who has the combination of on-ball AND off-ball playmaking that Steph Curry does. He is THE greatest playmaker of all time,” @DrGuru_, tweeted. Curry finished with only 20 points to go with 12 assists in 30 minutes of action.

Here’s an interesting take from @DragonflyJonez: “Warriors in trouble game 2. They hit 21 threes on 40% and still lost. Y’all really think they’re gonna do that again?”. They have 21 threes on 53% tonight. Bro we’ve been watching this movie for damn near 10 years now. GS doesn’t regress to the mean. They progress past it.”

Kevon Looney also got some love from Warriors fans on Twitter.

“Kevon Looney played a grand total of 11 minutes and still managed to outrebound everyone on the Lakers” shared WarriorsMuse.

While Stephen Curry was busier than usual in setting his teammates up for great looks at the basket, Klay Thompson torched the Lakers for 30 points. Thompson drained eight of 11 attempts from behind the arc and shot 11-for-18 overall from the field.

Here are more reactions to the Warriors’ victory:

Warriors game 1 vs Warriors game 2 pic.twitter.com/ttEEeUrlS5 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 5, 2023

Stephen Curry Pick-and-Rolls Vs. Lakers Game 1: 22 in 38 minutes

Game 2: 24 in 30 minutes Simple but effective adjustment by Warriors to again ramp up Steph's on-ball usage. And still can do it even more: per @SecondSpectrum, Curry ran 42 P&R in 38 minutes in Game 7 vs. Kings. pic.twitter.com/d8ZDPLsQvD — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 5, 2023

The Warriors matched their franchise record for 3️⃣'s made in a playoff game 🌧️ They also had 21 in Game 1 vs. the Lakers 👀 pic.twitter.com/QGY6FZUOI2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 5, 2023

The NBA scriptwriters aren't even trying anymore. Just blatantly copied the Sixers-Celtics script for the Warriors-Lakers series🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4tc8DjoUH4 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 5, 2023

The Warriors will look to grab the series lead for the first time when they take their turn to play as the road team on Saturday.