James and Russell led the way for LA on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Lakers won a game they were supposed to on Sunday as they defeated the Portland Trail Blazers with a wire-to-wire 134-110 victory. The Lakers never trailed in the game and put on a show for their LA fans in the process with some dazzling play from LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell.

Russell led all scorers with 34 points and added eight assists while James scored 25 with eight rebounds and assists each. The duo combined for a highlight play in the second quarter after James tipped a loose ball toward Russell who was already breaking to the Lakers basket.

Russell took one dribble before delivering a standing bounce pass to James who threw it down for a dunk without any Blazers in the vicinity.

D'ANGELO RUSSELL BOUNCE PASS TO LEBRON JAMES FOR THE LOB 😤pic.twitter.com/swTI8nXETy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2024

Russell wasn’t done there though. With the game already out of reach midway through the fourth quarter, the Lakers guard led a fastbreak that resulted in a wrap-around dribble/fake behind-the-back pass to James with Russell deciding to take the lay-up himself after fooling the Portland defender.

D'Angelo Russell with the SMOOTH handle plus the bucket 🔥pic.twitter.com/nCtDaQHQPa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2024

That spelled the end of the night for Russell who was pulled two possessions later with the Lakers up by 23. His 34 points on Sunday were the most he's scored in a home game as a Laker.

DLo's Lakers future

A key talking point after this game was D'Angelo Russell's body language after he was done for the night. Russell appeared to be a little emotional on the bench and immediately following the game when he spoke on the Lakers television broadcast.

It's no secret that LA is looking to improve the roster before the trade deadline and Russell's name has been mentioned as a potential asset in more than one instance. With James and Anthony Davis off the table, Russell and Austin Reaves become the best available players the Lakers can trade.

There is love for both Russell and Reaves from the Lakers fanbase, but its belief in DLo and support of him Sunday night speaks volumes. Giving him up for a third “star” may not go over well with LA fans.

Maybe it was nothing, or maybe D'Angelo Russell knows something we don’t. Regardless, he was the catalyst for the Lakers on Sunday and should be on the court for the third installment of the Battle of LA on Tuesday when the Clippers host the Lakers.