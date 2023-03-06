The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a massive win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, 113-105. In spite of LeBron James’ injury absence, LA was still able to escape with an important victory against the defending champs as the Lakers continue to battle for a spot in the Play-In tournament in the Western Conference.

Stephen Curry made his much-awaited return for the Warriors following an extended injury layoff. After the contest, Curry was seen exchanging pleasantries with LeBron following an intense basketball game:

Steph Curry and LeBron James chopping it up after the Warriors-Lakers game 🤝pic.twitter.com/6KKbpDb0Pp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 5, 2023

It is unclear what was said between these two GOATs, but what cannot be denied is that the pair had nothing but love for each other.

Curry marked his return following a one-month absence due to a leg injury on Sunday. The former back-to-back MVP finished with 27 points on 8-of-20 shooting, to go along with two rebounds, six assists, and a steal, while also connecting on five triples in 32 minutes of action. Steph was a bit rusty — which is understandable — but he should be back in top form sooner rather than later.

The Lakers, on the other hand, needed a monster performance from Anthony Davis in this one. AD amassed a game-high 39 points on 14-of-25 from the floor, with eight rebounds, six assists, and two blocks.

LeBron James is going to be out of action for the next two weeks or so as he continues to rehab a foot injury. Until then, Davis will need to do most of the heavy lifting for the Lakers.