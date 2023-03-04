The Los Angeles Lakers will need to navigate the next couple of weeks without LeBron James in the picture. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer recently suffered a foot injury that will keep him out of commission for at least the next two weeks. Be that as it may, James still made sure to show his teammates his full support as he was in attendance for the Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

At halftime, LeBron was seen riding around the arena in an electric scooter. He was headed into a locker room when he nearly crashed into a Lakers staffer:

LeBron James crashed into a Lakers staff member with his scooter 😅pic.twitter.com/TbnnGRtQi0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 4, 2023

As you may have seen in the video, LeBron was wearing a walking boot on his right foot. He’s currently dealing with a tendon injury, and the boot also serves as a protective measure for his foot. This could have actually been a pretty bad crash for James. If he wasn’t able to stop in time, it’s possible that he could have used his injured foot to break his fall. It’s a good thing the Lakers superstar avoided disaster here.

LA obviously can’t afford a setback on LeBron’s injury because they need him back as soon as humanly possible. The Lakers are still 11th in the West and a spot in the Play-In tournament is anything but guaranteed. LeBron James’ return will go a long way in this objective and obviously, they’re hopes for an extended postseason run.

The Lakers ended up losing on Friday against the Timberwolves, 110-102.