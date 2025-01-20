Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James praised LA Clippers' James Harden after Sunday's loss. The Clippers defeated their crosstown rivals 116-102. After the game, James discussed facing Kawhi Leonard again, and had plenty to say about Harden.

The Clippers' bearded veteran notched a double-double (21 points, 12 assists) and four rebounds in the 14-point win, extending their winning streak to four in Sunday's victory against the Lakers. After the game, James talked about Harden's evolution throughout his career, per Sports Illustrated's Joey Linn.

“Simply just a great player who loves to play the game. Plays at his own pace. Has won every stop that he’s been at… OKC I played against him when he was super young… He went off to Houston, and we know what he did down there,” James said. “Went to Philly and played some great ball. And here playing great ball. He’s just a guy who’s a selfless guy, go out there and just plays the game.

“He’s been able to reinvent himself. At one point he was giving guys 50-point triple-doubles. 60-point triple-doubles. He just plays the game the right way. He scores when he wants to, always been a great passer.”

Clippers' James Harden finished with 21 points, 12 assists, and four rebounds while Ivica Zubac notched a double-double (21 points, 19 rebounds), and Norman Powell led his team with 22 points. LeBron scored a game-high 25 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds as the Clippers handed Los Angeles its second loss in four tries.

After the loss, Lakers' LeBron James discussed going against Kawhi Leonard, per Sports Illustrated's Joey Linn.

“For me, it’s always great to go against the best,” James said. “I know I don’t have that many opportunities to continue to go against the best. So it was great to have him back out there.

“When you’re playing against a great team, you got to limit your mistakes, offensively and defensively, cause they make you pay, and I think they did that tonight. It’s a great team, very well coached, Hall of Famers, great complimentary players.”

JJ Redick reveals what's ‘okay' about Lakers' loss vs Clippers

After the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick revealed what was okay about his team's performance.

“We are growing. We all know during the growth process you have some bumps, and that’s ok,” Redick said. “Our group is together, and we’re connected certainly more times than not. And we’ll continue to grow and build.”

The Lakers will face the Clippers again on Feburary 4 at the Intuit Dome.