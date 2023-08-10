Nike's iconic Kobe line is set to continue, with the sporting apparel giant officially confirming the release and unveiling date of its latest shoe after previously announcing their intentions to do so.

Posting on Twitter on Wednesday, Nike said: “The newest shoe in the iconic Kobe line is almost here. Tune into SNKRS ‘Live From the Archive’ (North America only) on August 10 for the unveiling and exclusive details on the upcoming release.”

There has been speculation that the official release date will be August 24, or 8/24, given those are the two numbers that the Lakers' legend wore throughout his decorated career.

The Kobe line of shoes has been one of the most popular in the brand's history after officially launching the Nike Kobe 1 during 2005-06. Throughout the course of his 20 seasons in the NBA, 22 different signature sneakers were released.

Following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi along with seven others, it has been increasingly difficult for consumers to purchase shoes from the line, with Nike sporadically releasing limited edition versions which have been selling out virtually instantly. kFurthermore, the Bryant Estate and Nike split for a one-year period following the tragedy, but in March 2022 a new deal was struck which has allowed this new venture to become possible.

Undoubtedly, Nike won't have too many problems selling this shoe. The Kobe line has been incredibly successful since its inception, with the enormous popularity of its namesake ensuring that each incarnation has been much sought-after by fans around the globe. Kobe Bryant's tragic, premature death will, in an obtuse way, add to the allure of this shoe.

In the words of Nike themselves, Mamba forever.