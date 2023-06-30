In case you forgot, Kobe Bryant actually had a sponsorship deal with Adidas early on in his career. He was Adidas' golden boy as the German athletic apparel giants poured a lot of time, effort, and money into building their basketball brand around the Los Angeles Lakers icon. It wasn't long, however, before Kobe cut ties with Adidas. He then moved on to greener pastures to sign with Nike. The rest, as they say, is history.

At this point, it's almost easy to forget that Kobe had links with Adidas when he was first cutting his teeth in the NBA. This speaks volumes of the massive success his personal sneaker line garnered with Nike through the years. So much so, that Bryant's Nike line is now set for a much-anticipated comeback.

According to sneaker world insider Brendan Dunner of Sole Collector and Complex, Nike has announced their intention to “relaunch the Kobe brand” this summer. They are reportedly aiming for August 24th, which as most Lakers fans would know, is Kobe Bryant Day.

There aren't too many details available on this planned relaunch, but if I were to take a stab at it, Nike is probably going to re-release Kobe's highly-popular sneaker line. We should probably also expect some new apparel to complement the retro line. Whatever the case might be, you can be sure that this is going to be a massive hit for Nike. It has been a long time coming, and sneakerheads across the world have no doubt been anticipating this. The time has finally come.