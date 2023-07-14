Take two of the greatest NBA players of all time, put them in Italy, add a famous actor, a TV judge, and a former Coca-Cola EVP, take a photo at a world-famous restaurant, post it on Twitter, and you have a recipe for a viral tweet. That’s exactly what Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson did for his dinner in Italy with “the greatest basketball player to ever live,” Michael Jordan, and Samuel L Jackson, and his tweet has over 1.3 million views and climbing.

Magic Johnson and his wife, Cookie, are currently in Italy, and the power couple had dinner in Capri, Italy, at Da Paolino Ristorante, also known as the lemon tree restaurant.

Joining them were a who’s who of the rich and famous. Magic Johnson's dining companions included Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette, actor Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya, Judge Greg Mathis and his wife Linda, and former Coca-Cola executive Vicki Palmer and her husband John.

Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy! AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam and LaTanya… pic.twitter.com/IQe05NkutC — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 12, 2023

The group dined under the famed lemon trees of the restaurant and seemingly had a great time, as Magic and Michael we serenaded by a musician and what looked like the wait staff in a video Johnson posted on Twitter.

Their night got a little more interesting when the dining companions just happened to run into famed music producer Clive Davis while dining. Johnson posted a photo of himself, Davis, and Samuel L Jackson on social media as well.

The Lakers point guard is sharing other aspects of his trip to Italy on social media as well. In another video, Johnson is shopping in a store as a host of young kids lined up outside the shop window and were chanting, “Magic! Magic!”