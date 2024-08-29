NBA 2K25 launches on September 6, 2024, and fans might be curious to know which Los Angeles Lakers players in history are ranked the highest. Throughout the history of the Purple and Gold, the team produced a plethora of NBA legends. Hence, the Lakers are considered to be basketball royalty.

With that in mind, here are the 10 all-time highest-ranked Lakers players in NBA 2K25.

Honestly speaking, when it comes to naming the best Los Angeles Lakers players of all time, it's difficult to point out only one person. The Lakers produced more than a handful of legends who helped shape the NBA for what it is today. One of the top players on this list is Ervin “Magic” Johnson. The Lakers legend earned the moniker “Magic” due to his flashy passes and how he executes them perfectly. He was basically a classic version of Jason Williams.

Looking at his in-game stats, Johnson has the following:

99 Intangibles

98 Potential

97 Playmaking

93 Outside Scoring

93 Athleticism

87 Inside Scoring

85 Defending

82 Rebounding

Johnson has a total of 27 badges. Four of them are Hall of Fame, 21 are Gold, while two of them are Silver.

The late great Kobe Bryant is one of the most beloved Lakers figures in history. He was basically the Michael Jordan of his era due to his grit, grind, and competitiveness on the hardwood. Despite being notorious for bullying his teammates over the years, Bryant only had one goal in mind and that was to keep winning.

Looking at his in-game stats, Bryant has the following:

98 Potential

93 Outside Scoring

88 Playmaking

87 Athleticism

85 Intangibles

83 Defending

80 Inside Scoring

50 Rebounding

Bryant has a total of 34 badges. Eight of them are Hall of Fame, 20 are Gold, five are Silver, and one is Bronze.

Despite playing for multiple teams throughout his career, there's no questioning that Shaquille O'Neal's most prominent time in the NBA was during his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. Shaq joined the Lakers during his prime and was arguably the best big man in the league at the time, if not of all time. He helped rebuild and restore the Lakers by bringing the team back to glory. The beginning of the new millennium was undoubtedly the Purple and Gold era thanks to O'Neal's leadership.

Looking at his in-game stats, O'Neal has the following:

98 Rebounding

98 Potential

92 Inside Scoring

91 Athleticism

85 Defending

70 Outside Scoring

65 Intangibles

59 Playmaking

O'Neal has a total of 19 badges. 11 of them are Hall of Fame, seven are Gold, and one is Silver.

Jerry West (97 OVR)

Even if Jerry West isn't the highest-ranked Lakers player of all time in NBA 2K25, at least he could brag about being the NBA's model for the official logo. The late West was known for his impeccable scoring and playmaking abilities. He earned the moniker “Mr. Clutch” thanks to the important baskets he would consistently drill throughout his career.

Looking at his in-game stats, West has the following:

99 Intangibles

97 Potential

94 Outside Scoring

93 Playmaking

86 Athleticism

82 Defending

64 Inside Scoring

35 Rebounding

West has a total of 30 badges. Three of them are Hall of Fame, 25 are Gold, and two are Silver.

Elgin Baylor (96 OVR)

Elgin Baylor is one of the Lakers' all-time greats to never win a title. Nevertheless, he still ranks high on this list because of his top-notch performances representing the Purple and Gold. Baylor is one of the best prolific scorers in history, which translated into multiple NBA Finals trips. Unfortunately, he was never able to win any of those series.

Looking at his in-game stats, Baylor has the following:

96 Potential

95 Rebounding

93 Outside Scoring

92 Athleticism

88 Inside Scoring

86 Defending

83 Intangibles

81 Playmaking

Baylor has a total of 22 badges. Two of them are Hall of Fame, 10 are Gold, nine are Silver, and one is Bronze.

LeBron James (96 OVR)

Whether you love or hate him, LeBron James has undoubtedly proven himself to be among the Lakers' all-time greats. During his time in Los Angeles, James managed to bring home one NBA title. He also set and beat a plethora of NBA records suiting up for the Purple and Gold.

Looking at his in-game stats, James has the following:

96 Potential

91 Athleticism

89 Playmaking

89 Inside Scoring

85 Outside Scoring

83 Defending

80 Intangibles

67 Rebounding

James has a total of 44 badges. Four of them are Hall of Fame, 15 are Gold, 13 are Silver, and 12 are Bronze.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (96 OVR)

Before LeBron James broke his record, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar set the standard for the NBA when he became the league's all-time points leader. He's a six-time champion and was an unstoppable offensive threat thanks to his famous signature move known as the skyhook.

Looking at his in-game stats, Abdul-Jabbar has the following:

96 Potential

95 Rebounding

92 Inside Scoring

81 Outside Scoring

74 Athleticism

72 Defending

65 Intangibles

55 Playmaking

Abdul-Jabbar has a total of 22 badges. Seven of them are Hall of Fame, 11 are Gold, three are Silver, and one is Bronze.

James Worthy (95 OVR)

James Worthy played a pivotal role in the Lakers' Showtime era. He was one of the most athletic players during his time due to his ability to throw it down on the rim. Worthy was also a versatile player thanks to his remarkable ball-handling skills and ability to come up with clutch performances.

Looking at his in-game stats, Worthy has the following:

95 Potential

91 Inside Scoring

91 Outside Scoring

87 Athleticism

87 Rebounding

81 Defending

75 Playmaking

75 Intangibles

Worthy has a total of 27 badges. 17 of them are Gold and 10 are Silver.

George Mikan (94 OVR)

Before the Lakers moved to Los Angeles, the team was based in Minneapolis. George Mikan was one of the most prominent figures during that era. He was a beast on both offense and defense. Mikan set the tone for what being a Laker was truly about.

Looking at his in-game stats, Mikan has the following:

97 Rebounding

95 Potential

91 Inside Scoring

90 Outside Scoring

79 Athleticism

76 Defending

52 Playmaking

40 Intangibles

Mikan has a total of 23 badges. Two of them are Hall of Fame, 17 are Gold, three are Silver, and one is Bronze.

Anthony Davis (94 OVR)

A surprising entry on this list is Anthony Davis. While we aren't discrediting the contributions he made for the Lakers in recent memory, there's another player who deserves to be ranked higher than him. Nevertheless, NBA 2K25 acknowledges Davis' abilities on the court as part of the Lakers.

Looking at his in-game stats, Davis has the following:

94 Potential

93 Inside Scoring

88 Outside Scoring

87 Rebounding

86 Athleticism

82 Defending

66 Playmaking

50 Intangibles

Davis has a total of 24 badges. 12 of them are Gold, seven are Silver, and five are Bronze.

That's it for this list of the 10 highest-rated all-time Lakers players in NBA 2K25.

For more NBA 2K25 content, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.