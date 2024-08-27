With new NBA 2K25 ratings being released recently, there has been a lot of talk about current and past NBA players and their 2k rating. The Chicago Bulls have had a lot of legends come through the organization in its rich history, and because of that, they have had some players receive some very high ratings. Let’s take a look at the 10 Bulls players with the highest ratings in NBA 2K.

Michael Jordan (99 OVR)

No surprise here. Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest NBA player of all-time, and he is a 99 OVR in NBA 2K. Jordan played for the Bulls in the 1980s and 90s, and he is obviously the best player that the city of Chicago has ever seen. He turned the Bulls into a dynasty as he won six NBA championships and he won Finals MVP six times.

Scottie Pippen (97 OVR)

Scottie Pippen was a big reason why the Bulls’ dynasty happened as well. His overall rating on 2k isn’t quite as high as Jordan’s but 97 is still pretty impressive. Pippen was also on the Bulls in the 1980s and 90s with Jordan and he helped bring all of those championships to Chicago as well. He is a Bulls legend.

Derrick Rose (95 OVR)

Not everything went to plan for Derrick Rose in his career, but Bulls fans will always cherish the incredible MVP season that he had in 2011. He has an NBA 2k rating of 95 OVR. Rose was incredible when he was healthy, but injuries unfortunately halted his career.

Dennis Rodman (93 OVR)

Dennis Rodman was with Jordan and Pippen in the late stages of the Bulls’ dynasty, but before that, he was with their rival, the Detroit Pistons. Rodman was a super star during his NBA career and he has an overall rating of 93 on 2k.

Artis Gilmore (93 OVR)

Artis Gilmore has an overall of 93, and he was around the Bulls right before Jordan got there. Gilmore left Chicago in 1982. He had a remarkable career and he was named an All-Star six times.

Jimmy Butler (91 OVR)

Jimmy Butler started his NBA career with the Bulls in 2011, but he has now been with the Miami Heat since 2019 after brief stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers. Butler has been an All-Star six times. He comes in at #6 with a rating of 91 overall.

Jerry Sloan (89 OVR)

Jerry Sloan had his jersey number retired by the Bulls because of what he meant to this team in the 1960s and 70s. Sloan was a two-time All-Star, and his 2K overall rating is 89.

Bob Love (89 OVR)

Bob Love also has a rating of 89 overall, and he played with Jerry Sloan for many years. Love was an NBA All-Star three different times.

B.J. Armstrong (87 OVR)

B.J. Armstrong was part of the 80s and 90s dynasty with the Bulls and he was part of three championship teams in Chicago. He is a Bulls legend, and he has a rating of 87. Armstrong was an NBA All-Star in 1994.

Joakim Noah (87 OVR)

Lastly, we have Joakim Noah who is also an 87 overall. Noah played for the Bulls from 2007-2016, and he was an All-Star for two of those seasons. He is a fan-favorite in Chicago.

There have been a lot of impressive Bulls players over the years, and these 10 guys are certainly some of the most special.