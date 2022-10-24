Adam Silver responds to Lakers’ LeBron James’ open desire for NBA team in Las Vegas

Commissioner Adam Silver responded to LeBron James’ desire for a Las Vegas NBA team, per Malika Andrews.

“I think its very healthy for the league when you have sort of this life-cycle of players moving into management, potentially moving into ownership,” Silver told Andrews on NBA Today. “Obviously Michael Jordan is the owner of Charlotte…its great for the ecosystem. I’m thrilled that LeBron aspires to be an NBA team owner one day. Las Vegas specifically will make a great location for a franchise one day. We have the WNBA team there, the Aces, that obviously just won the championship.”

LeBron James previously told Adam Silver that he wants a Vegas team. The good news for LeBron is that Silver isn’t opposed to the idea of an NBA team in Las Vegas. And he said it is beneficial for the league when players take over management and ownership responsibilities.

However, Adam Silver added that NBA expansion isn’t the top priority for the league at the moment.

“Its not on the front-burner right now for the league,” Silver said. “We’ve been very public about the fact we want to get through collective bargaining, we want to see where our new media deals come out. But then we’ll turn back to expansion at some point.”

NBA expansion seems inevitable to occur down the road. The only questions are when and where?

Adam Silver addressed the “when” aspect of all of this. Meanwhile, Las Vegas and Seattle have been most commonly mentioned as potential expansion destinations.

There is a good chance that LeBron James will own a Las Vegas-based team someday.