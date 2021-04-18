Andre Drummond hasn’t been playing for the Los Angeles Lakers for very long, but he’s already making his mark. In six games so far, Drummond is averaging 12.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks.

The Lakers center is also sporting a new look in the form of a flashy new grill:

https://t.co/QtSCPaf5xw New team, new bling!! At least, that's the type of wave Andre Drummond is on … with L.A.'s newest star copping a brand new grill right after joining the Lakers!!! — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 18, 2021

Drummond reached out to AP the Jeweler, who is based in Atlanta, to get a new grill. This is the same jeweler who did LaMelo Ball’s grill.

Via TMZ Sports:

AP — who also made LaMelo Ball’s grill — tells us the 8-top, 8-bottom white gold piece is filled with 10 carats of VVS diamonds in a honeycomb set. No word on how much Drummond paid for his teeth, but we’re told a grill like this would cost anyone a solid $20,000.

Apparently, Andre Drummond was still on the Cleveland Cavaliers when he originally had his mouth fitted for his grill. The new accessory was finally finished shortly after Drummond signed his deal with the Lakers.

A new team, a new contract, a new grill. Andre Drummond has had quite the thrilling year. Now, playing for Los Angeles, he has given himself the opportunity to earn another piece of jewelry later in the year. The Lakers are stacked with talent and have a legitimate chance to win it all once LeBron James and Anthony Davis come back to the lineup. Drummond could be adding a nice ring to match his new grillDru soon.