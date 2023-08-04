Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to an absolutely massive $186 million contract extension. In response to reports of the contract extension, Twitter is going nuts.

AD stay healthy challenge — ClipShowYo (@CIipShowYo) August 4, 2023

All of this just for him too get injured — SRW Demonfv (20ms) (@SRWDemonfv) August 4, 2023

LeInjuranthony Davis — Curry History 🏀 (@curryhistory30) August 4, 2023

Overpaid for 10 games a season and first round exits😭😭 — 🐐 (@HonestKdFann) August 4, 2023

It is a mixed reaction across Twitter, as some are praising Anthony Davis and the Lakers for the long-term contract while others are trashing it. Those that support the contract point to the dominance of Davis while he is on the floor, and those in opposition are making sure to emphasize how often Davis has been injured throughout his career.

Regardless, of the reaction, the contract is done and Anthony Davis is getting made a much richer man by the Lakers. The Lakers are preparing for an NBA Finals or bust season next year, so getting this extension out of the way allows for Davis to give full focus to competing for a ring in the 2023-2024 campaign.

Davis joins a long list of players that the Lakers have given a lot of money to this offseason. The Lakers have been one of the busiest teams in NBA free agency, both retaining players and poaching players from other teams.

The Lakers resigned Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell in NBA free agency, while they went out and signed Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince, and Jaxson Hayes. Locking up AD to a huge contract extension pretty much sets their roster in stone for the foreseeable future now.

Stay tuned into any more Twitter reactions to Davis getting a long-term contract extension from the Lakers. Some will be good and some will be bad, but either way, the deal is done and AD is going be in Los Angeles for a long time.