A pair of western conference playoff squads will go toe-to-toe with only a couple of games remaining in the regular season as the Phoenix Suns take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Join us for our NBA odds series, where our Suns-Lakers prediction and pick will be revealed.

Fresh off of a hard-fought 119-115 win not even 24 hours ago over a shorthanded Denver Nuggets squad. About to partake in the second of a back-to-back, don’t be surprised if head coach Monty Williams rests some of his starters with the postseason around the corner. As a whole, Phoenix has won seven straight and have yet to lose a game since acquiring Kevin Durant from Brooklyn.

As for the Lakers, Los Angeles is coming off a disheartening loss to their in-city rivals in the Clippers as they were downed in the crosstown throw-down by a score of 125-118 with the six-seed in the west on the line. While it will be tough to finish out the season among the top six in the west, it appears that the Lakers will at least have an opportunity to face off in the Play-In Tournament.

Here are the Suns-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Lakers Odds

Phoenix Suns: +13 (-112)

Los Angeles Lakers: -13 (-108)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Lakers

TV: Bally Sports Arizona/NBA TV

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:30 ET/7:30 PT

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

After trailing a majority of last night’s game versus Denver before Phoenix’s main stars hit some big-time shots down the stretch, it will certainly be intriguing to see which names suit up for play on the road in Los Angeles.

Above all else, even if a multitude of starters don’t participate in this one, the Suns would surely like to exact revenge on their division rivals after it was LA that bested Phoenix last time out in an eleven-point Lakers victory. Nevertheless, the Suns do happen to boast a 42-37-1 record against the spread this season, and their championship-like mindset could be just what the doctor ordered to cover versus the Lakers tonight.

Outside of the fact that the Suns have been streaking of late, they will need to make sure that they continue playing an unselfish brand of basketball all night long. Not only do the Suns rank fourth in the NBA in assists per game, but their teamwork-oriented style of play has led them to a 37% shooting clip from behind distance. While playing stellar defense against LeBron and Anthony Davis will be a top priority, hitting some open looks early will go a long ways in instilling some confidence offensively for Phoenix and their bench that should get plenty of opportunities in this one.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Winners in seven of their last nine games, there’s no doubt that LeBron James and company would love to do their best to stay out of the Western Conference Play-In. However, with only two games to play and with the Lakers sitting out a full game outside of the sixth-place spot, Los Angeles needs to win out and receive some much-needed help as well.

In order to cover the spread against a Suns squad that is surely to be somewhat shorthanded, it will be vital for the Lakers to force more misses than they did than in their loss versus the Clippers. On Wednesday, the Lakers allowed the Clippers to shoot 52% overall including a red-hot 44% mark from deep. Obviously, the Lakers don’t necessarily have the shooting prowess to get into high-octane offensive shootouts with other teams from around the league, so making sure they stick with their assignments and close out to the best of their abilities.

Of course, this team lives and dies as of late by their ability to take good care of the basketball while also getting after the boards on the glass. Believe it or not, but the Bulls have out-rebounded their foes in their last five games played, as LA has endured great success because of it. Once again, this will be another necessity for the Lakers to cover the spread as giving up offensive rebounds leading to second-chance points and also not crashing the glass offensively themselves will prove to be their downfall.

Final Suns-Lakers Prediction & Pick

As it stands, it appears that Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton won’t be suiting up for play in this one, so it only makes sense to side with a near full-strength Lakers squad that has something to play for on this Friday night.

Final Suns-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Lakers -13 (-108)