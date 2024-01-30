The Lakers did not seem to appreciate Dillon Brooks' actions on Monday night.

Anthony Davis did not hold back when expressing his displeasure with Dillon Brooks — who committed questionable fouls on LeBron James and Jarred Vanderbilt in the Houston Rockets' lopsided win over the Los Angeles Lakers at the Toyota Center on Monday night.

In the second quarter, Brooks placed his hand on Vanderbilt's back as the Lakers forward elevated for a dunk, causing a scary fall. The officials determined a common foul after a replay review.

Jarred Vanderbilt was shaken up after this hard foul by Dillon Brooks 😳 Was a common foul the right call here? 🤔pic.twitter.com/w2y3BQcjEG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 30, 2024

“He was going for a wide-open dunk and [Brooks] just pushed him in the back,” said AD. “It's not a safe play. Guys get hurt like that. You got to know the type of player he is. He just kind of provoked it. He talks and says whatever he wants to the refs and players.”

Moments later, Vanderbilt picked up successive technicals for shoving Brooks and tapping him on the head. He was tossed at the 10:17 mark of the second quarter with the Lakers trailing by 11. Houston promptly blew the game open.

Anthony Davis and Darvin Ham applauded Vanderbilt for fighting back and “taking up for his team.”

“At the end of the day, we're men,” said Davis. “No man is gonna talk to another man the way he was talking to Vando. So Vando did what he had to do.”

“Yeah,” Davis responded when asked if Brooks crossed the line. “You take a hard foul, it's part of basketball. But you're just not gonna blatantly push someone in the back when they have no control of their body in the air. I think he should've got ejected for that.”

As the Lakers mounted an unrealistic comeback bid in the fourth quarter, Brooks earned a flagrant-1 foul for hitting LeBron in the face on a loose ball. LeBron was incensed Brooks was allowed to remain in the game.

LeBron James went down after being hit in the head by Dillon Brooks 😳 Hope he’s okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Dscxax4mlf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 30, 2024

Ham called Brooks “one of the most competitive players that our league has,” but added that “cheap shots” and “putting players at risk of injury” and his reckless contact with LeBron are deserving of ejection.

“Maybe Dillon Brooks shouldn't have been in the game,” said Ham.

Of course, tension between Brooks and the Lakers escalated last spring, when the then-Memphis Grizzlies wing thought it would be a good idea to call LeBron “old” and purposefully poke the bear during a playoff series.

“You know that him and Bron have their whatever,” said Davis. “From what I saw, it was just a blatant hit, Bron to the face. The ref saw it differently. It is what it is though.”

In the end, the Rockets cruised to a 135-119 win over the lethargic, defense-less Lakers. Brooks finished 17 points in 28 minutes. LeBron put up 23 points and 10 assists in 37 minutes.

Dillon Brooks after his bucket over LeBron. 😂🗣️ pic.twitter.com/UlcWlwcvmm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 30, 2024

Earlier this season, LeBron credited Brooks for his competitive fire. When asked about Brooks' behavior on Monday?

“Next question.”