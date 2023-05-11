The Los Angeles Lakers failed to eliminate the Golden State Warriors in game five, but now they get a second chance at home in game six of the Western Conference Semifinals. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Lakers Game 6 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The biggest question heading into this game has to be the health of Anthony Davis. Midway through the fourth quarter in game five, Davis was struck on the side of the head by Kevon Looney. He was brought back to the training room and did not return. If he is placed in concussion protocol, or just cannot go, that would be a huge blow to the Lakers’ chances to knock off the Warriors. LeBron James also looked hobbled towards the end of the game and his status needs to be watched as well.

Regardless, the Lakers would love to finish out the series on Friday night instead of having to go back to San Francisco for game seven on Sunday. The Lakers did that in the first series against the Grizzlies. After winning game one on the road, the Lakers won games three and four at home but failed to close out the series on the road in game five. They closed out the series in dominant fashion in game six at home and will be looking to do the same.

Here are the Warriors-Lakers Game 6 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Warriors-Lakers Game 6 Odds

Golden State Warriors: +2.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN, fuboTV

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Shooting is going to be key for the Warriors to force a game seven. They have shot over 50% from the field twice in this series, both times, the Warriors have won. While the Warriors are a solid shooting team, the 50% marker is where they need to be to win. In the playoffs, they have won all four games that they have shot over 50%. Conversely, they are just 2-6 when they have shot under 50% in the playoffs.

Secondly, the Warriors need to control the glass. In game two, they have 55 rebounds and out-rebounded the Lakers by 15. In game five, they had 48 rebounds and out-rebounded the Lakers by ten. During the three losses, they have lost the rebound battle in each one. When they have won the rebounding battle so far in the playoffs, they have won all five games. Meanwhile, when they have lost the battle, they are just 1-5. Rebounding starts with Draymond Green. In the playoffs when he is at ten or more rebounds, the Warriors are 3-1. When he is below ten, the Warriors are 2-5.

Finally, they have to do well with turnovers. When the Warriors have turned over the ball 15 or less times in the playoffs, they are 6-2. If they turn it over more than 15 times, they are 0-4. Steph Curry is going to be a key there. He has five games in the playoffs so far and he has turned over the ball five times. The Warriors have lost four out of the five of them. Meanwhile, when he has two or fewer turnovers, the Warriors are 3-1.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers need this game badly. During the regular season, the Warriors were 33-8 at home, and are 4-2 in the playoffs. They do not want to go back to Chase Center for game seven. For the Lakers, the Magic number is going to be 100 points. When they have scored over 100 points in the playoffs, they are currently 7-1, with the last game being the only one they have lost. If they get to 110- they are a perfect 6-0. Meanwhile, when they score 100 or fewer points, they are 0-3.

Scoring starts with the combination of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Both players are averaging over 20 points per game in the playoffs, and one or both of them will need to have a big night in the Lakers want to avoid a game seven. Getting some contribution from Lonnie Walker IV will also help. He has played in eight playoff games so far but has been getting a higher quantity of minutes in this series. When he has scored in double digits, the Lakers have won in this series. When he has not, the Lakers have lost. If they can get contributions from him, that will go a long way as well.

The Lakers will also hope to get some help from Austin Reaves. Reaves has had three huge games so far in the playoffs. Games one and four of the series against Memphis, and game four against the Warriors, all saw Reaves score over twenty points. In each of those games, the Lakers have won. The Lakers, they need LeBron and Davis to have a good night but also need one of their role players to step up in a big way. If that happens, they will be winning this game.

Final Warriors-Lakers Game 6 Prediction & Pick

LeBron James is a perfect 17-0 in series when his team has gotten a 3-1 lead in the series. Yes, LeBron is getting older, but he is still one of the best players on the planet. James has not been at his peak in these playoffs, but if there is any gas in the tank it will be used in this one. Curry is an amazing player in his own right, but he has not been as clutch as LeBron in his career. The Warriors are 6-5 all-time in game seven, but since Curry and company took over, they are 3-2. One of the losses was to LeBron when he was a member of the Cavs. LeBron will not want to tempt fate and test Curry twice in game sevens. They take this one and move on.

Final Warriors-Lakers Game 6 Prediction & Pick: Lakers -2.5 (-110)