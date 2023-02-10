The Russell Westbrook era came to an end in Los Angeles just before the NBA trade deadline. The Lakers sent the point guard away after a dysfunctional season and a half. Now with him off the roster, the gloves have come off as pundits and fans alike have been vocal about his failed tenure.

Anthony Davis was asked about Westbrook following the Lakers’ 115-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, their first game since their flurry of moves at the deadline. The big man spoke out on Russ with apparent empathy, sounding more like a friend wanting the best for his former colleague.

“It’s a business,” said Anthony Davis after the Bucks contest. “I was kind of in that situation in New Orleans. … We had a conversation today. Not sharing what we talked about but I feel like he’s in a good place mentally. It can weigh on someone when you feel like the world is on your shoulders – from a playing standpoint, a media standpoint, fans, everything.”

Davis, who himself seemed rather lethargic in the Lakers’ game right before the NBA trade deadline, emphasized that he and Westbrook have been close for years. The two previously shared the same agent and had a relationship even before joining forces in LA.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen with him … but he’s in a good place and is just ready to get back to being Russ. Leaving everything behind that he’s had to deal with the past couple of years.”

Anthony Davis on the Russell Westbrook trade: “I think he’s in a good place and he’s ready to get back to being Russ … Outside of all the basketball stuff or what people say about him on the floor, he’s a really good dude.” pic.twitter.com/OrK8WqO7CN — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 10, 2023

Russell Westbrook will more than likely have his pick of contenders that he can latch onto once he ultimately does get bought out by the Utah Jazz. Wherever that ends up being, it’s clear Anthony Davis just wants him to be Russ again.