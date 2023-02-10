Russell Westbrook’s wife had time. Nina Westbrook blasted all the critics for branding the former Los Angeles Lakers point guard as a “locker room vampire” – a rant Kyle Kuzma agreed with.

Kuzma called it “weirdo activity” for talking heads to hurl all that vitriol at a player for underperforming. Given the spotlight on the Lakers and the polarizing nature of Russell Westbrook’s playstyle, everything was amplified tenfold.

A former Lakers star himself, Kyle Kuzma is no stranger to hearing the criticisms that come with donning the purple and gold Lakers uniforms. The expectations rose once LeBron James made the move to LA. While King James’ greatness is undeniable, he’s not exactly the most seamless player to integrate into a roster. It’s the rosters that get built around him.

Both Kuzma and Russell Westbrook felt that to the fullest extent. In many ways, Westbrook is the exact type of superstar whose skillset would not mesh with LeBron’s given their offensive overlaps. Despite that, James and Anthony Davis made the push to recruit and eventually trade for him to form a new Lakers Big 3.

The clunky fit came as no surprise to most outside observers with the lack of spacing and steep decline in Westbrook’s play leading to losses and eventually harsher and harsher criticism.

Now that the plug has been pulled on the failed experiment and there’s no longer any need for niceties with Russell Westbrook on the team, the gloves are finally off. Westbrook’s first press conference after he debuts for his next team is sure to be a spicy one.