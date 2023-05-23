The Los Angeles Lakers may have just been swept by the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference Finals, but the biggest storyline relating to the franchise seems to be in reference to the future of the club’s franchise cornerstone, LeBron James.

Following their postseason elimination Monday evening, the superstar forward told reporters that he may consider the possibility of retirement this coming offseason, stating he has to think about “If I want to continue to play.”

Naturally, this has fans, media pundits, and league personnel on high alert, and, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, even his own teammate Anthony Davis was “surprised to hear” the remarks made by James.

In a recently penned piece, McMenamin provided insight into the big man’s immediate reaction to the recent retirement rumblings.

“Like James, Davis is under contract with the Lakers for next season — one of only a few players with deals on a roster that could see a lot of movement this summer. But after considering the remarks a little longer, Davis recalled a recent conversation he had with James when he told James he “might have one more in me” when talking about the 2024 Olympics in Paris. James told Davis he might already be done by then. Davis, thinking James misheard him, explained he was talking about USA Basketball next summer, not 2028 in Los Angeles,” Dave McMenamin wrote.

McMenamin would continue on to note that Anthony Davis informed him LeBron James “reiterated” during their aforementioned conversation that he may already call it quits by next year’s Olympics.