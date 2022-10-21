You could almost hear a pin drop inside the arena after Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis hit the floor hard on Thursday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. It just felt like the entire Lakers fanbase was holding its collective breath as they watched their star big man lying on the floor.

Davis hit his back hard on the deck after falling for a Kawhi Leonard pump fake, and the Lakers star was slow to get up:

Anthony Davis hard fall on Kawhi's pump fakes pic.twitter.com/plJ2Qp8v25 — Joshua Quisao (@JoshQuisao) October 21, 2022

AD was clearly in pain as he headed to the opposite side of the floor, although he did hit a trey in the ensuing play:

Anthony Davis just hit a 3, but he looks a bit wobbly after a hard fall a few minutes ago. He missed 3 preseason games with back soreness. pic.twitter.com/tTbB8oV8uN — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) October 21, 2022

After hitting the triple, AD refused to get subbed out. Lakers coach Darvin Ham eventually took his star big man out, though, and he headed to the locker room shortly after:

Anthony Davis getting his back worked on during the timeout. He took a hard fall a few minutes ago and has been grimacing while getting up and down the court. pic.twitter.com/bqrvZqio36 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 21, 2022

Anthony Davis is now headed to the Lakers locker room pic.twitter.com/pcI0C16nXR — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) October 21, 2022

Thankfully, Davis was able to return to the floor after a quick trip to the locker room. It looked like he was fine after that quick scare.

It is worth noting that Davis missed three games in the preseason because of back spasms. The Lakers superstar is likely going to get some tests done on his back on Friday, which should determine if he’s going to miss time because of this injury.

You can’t blame Lakers fans for being terrified every time Anthony Davis hits the deck. This man has a long and well-documented list of injuries, and the last thing the Lakers need right now is for them to lose their star for a lengthy period.