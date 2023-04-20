A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

You just knew that Game 2 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies was going to be physical. True enough, it wasn’t long until one of the teams drew first blood — literally. Unfortunately for Lakers superstar Anthony Davis, it was he who ended up bloodied after being on the receiving end of a Desmond Bane elbow to the eye.

Here’s a look at Davis with a bit of blood above his right eye following a wayward elbow from Bane during a jump ball:

Anthony Davis caught an elbow from Desmond Bane on this jump ball 😬 pic.twitter.com/iugHNVZvwQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 20, 2023

Thankfully for Lakers fans, Davis was fine after the play. He spent some time on the floor right after the elbow, which is obviously a scary sight for any LA supporter out there. Nevertheless, Davis headed to the bench shortly after where the medical team worked on his wound to prevent the bleeding. AD returned to the court for the next play.

There’s clearly some bad blood — figuratively speaking — brewing between these two teams. The Grizzlies, in particular, have come out with a lot of aggression in this one — and rightfully so. After all, it’s them who are in dire need of a win here after allowing LeBron James and Co. to steal away their home-court advantage after escaping with an unexpected win in Game 1 on Sunday.

It goes without saying that another loss for a Ja Morant-less Grizzlies side in Game 2 would be disastrous for them. This is exactly why they have come out firing in the opening half as they look to deliver a knockout punch to the Lakers early on.